‘The First Man’ returns home for Eastern Cape debut

Kariega-born filmmaker Ian Jonkers is preparing for a homecoming of a different kind as his internationally screened documentary, The First Man: Language as Resistance, returns to the Eastern Cape — just days before its showcase at the 10th annual Eastern Cape Film Festival.

This year, the festival shifts to a new venue, the Eastern Cape Film Hub in East London, with additional screenings across the city from December 1–6.

Sponsored by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and the Eastern Cape Film Hub, the festival will feature 19 selected films out of 150 entries — Jonkers’ documentary among them.

Jonkers was only six months old when his family relocated to East London, and he said having his work screened in what he considered his hometown felt deeply significant.

Having long been drawn to indigenous knowledge systems — particularly traditional uses of herbs for hunting, ceremonies and spirituality — Jonkers said this interest eventually ignited a desire to document the histories and heritage of the Khoi and San people.

The documentary took shape after he applied in 2023 for Special Projects funding for Indigenous Khoi and San languages from the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

Since then, The First Man has continued to gain international traction.

It has been selected for the Native Film Festival in London, the Amsterdam Lift-Off Film Festival, the Jackson Doc Fest in Tennessee, and the Africa Human Rights Film Festival in the Kalahari.

“The funding came at a time when I already had an interest in the indigenous people and their way of life, so I thought I could incorporate the language element,” Jonkers said.

“This would enable me to tell a more holistic story about how indigenous people are connected to all other indigenous people and tribes from across the world.”

He said the research journey revealed stark parallels between struggles faced by indigenous groups globally, such as ongoing battles against colonial legacies and efforts to gain recognition in their own countries.

“This resonated a lot with me. The people in SA are going through the same struggles, but have not been recognised as other indigenous groups around the world have,” he said.

“My findings were that the sad situation where people who had been fighting for indigenous rights, being heard, having a voice since 1994 when apartheid ended, have died and still have not found any joy.”

For Jonkers, language emerged as a central theme.

“I realised that indigenous language is an anchor of identity. Losing your language is losing your culture and identity.

“That is what has been happening to the Khoi and San community through 30 years of democracy.”

He said many Khoi and San people no longer spoke their languages — including elders whose parents actively prevented them from doing so under apartheid.

“Speaking their language could have led to them being assaulted or arrested,” he explained, describing this as “a brutal format of stripping their language from their own tongue”.

The First Man is a 75-minute documentary filmed over an intense 12 days at 18 locations, requiring the crew to cover thousands of kilometres and at times shoot up to three locations a day.

Local scenes include footage at the pier opposite the Boardwalk and a segment discussing efforts to return Chief David Stuurman’s remains to SA — with additional filming near the Gamtoos River, where Stuurman was from.

“Recording it was an intense, gruelling process, but the intention and mission was clear — it was to tell an important story,” Jonkers said.

Eastern Cape Film Festival director Nceba Mqolomba said Jonkers’ documentary was among the productions they were excited to screen this year.

“Over its decade-long run, the festival has gained international attention, with films from Kenya, Germany, France and SA included in the 2024 line-up.”

He cautioned filmmakers against posting their work online before completing the festival circuit, warning that it might compromise future screenings.

“This is the 10th annual Film Festival so we are very excited — it is like giving birth to a child and the child reaches a stage where they are in high school,” he said.

“We can look back and explain what we have done over the past few years, including having trained 500 people.

“We also started youth programmes — and some of the people that were part of our programmes are now working with the likes of Zuko Nodada.”

Mqolomba noted that the 2025 selection included films from Uganda, Swaziland, Germany, Tanzania, the US and the UK, and singled out The First Man as a highlight.

With the festival marking a decade, he said one of its primary aims was to help build a sustainable film industry within the province — mitigating the skills exodus that often forced creatives to look for work elsewhere.

“We wanted to encourage people within the province to tell their own authentic stories,” he said.

“We wanted them to tell their grandmother’s story, for example, and not feel they need to go all the way to Johannesburg to tell their stories.”

ECDC senior manager for investment promotion Vuyokazi Gwabeni confirmed that Mqolomba’s proposal aligned with their mandate to support and strengthen filmmaking in the province.

“We are looking at providing financial support, specifically looking at their awards evening on the last day, so we will sponsor that awards evening,” she said.

“We are still working out the budget and the costs.

“We have not finished, because there are certain quotes that we asked for.”

The Herald