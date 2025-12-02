Your future starts at Eduvos: quality degrees that lead to exciting careers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Study onsite at one of 12 campuses across SA, online, or via distance learning. With Eduvos, it’s your choice.

Your Eduvos journey can begin wherever you are. With 12 campuses across SA and convenient modes of learning, you can decide to study on campus, online, or via distance learning.

The institution offers over 20 accredited and internationally recognised qualifications across five leading faculties: Applied Science, Commerce, Humanities, Information Technology, and Law. Each faculty is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the modern world of work.

Eduvos has received the PMR.africa Diamond Arrow Award for three consecutive years, an honour that recognises it as SA’s Best Private Higher Education Provider.

The award, voted for by corporates and organisations that employ graduates from private higher education institutions, celebrates Eduvos’s success in producing highly employable graduates.

With a strong focus on academic excellence and employability, Eduvos offers more than a degree; it offer a pathway to a meaningful and successful future.

Why choose Eduvos

You deserve an education that goes beyond textbooks. That is why Eduvos blends theory with practical experience, ensuring you are prepared for the professional world from day one.

Through Work-Integrated Learning programmes, you will gain valuable workplace exposure while completing your studies, ensuring you graduate ready to enter the professional world with confidence.

Eduvos offers a range of learning modes, allowing students to choose how and where they study. Whether hybrid on campus, online, or via distance learning, every student benefits from the same level of academic support, innovation, and personal attention.

This approach makes Eduvos a great choice for school leavers, working professionals, and those looking to upskill.

Education should inspire and empower. Every Eduvos campus fosters an inclusive and engaging environment where you are supported every step of the way. Lecturers combine academic expertise with real-world experience to prepare you for success in your chosen field.

Eduvos graduates enter the workforce ready to lead and contribute with confidence. They carry with them the knowledge, practical experience, and mindset needed to shape the future.

How to apply

Step 1: Explore your options

Browse through Eduvos’s wide range of qualifications and choose the one that excites you most. Whether your passion lies in technology, business, science, law, or the humanities, there’s a programme to match your ambitions.

Step 2: Submit your documents

Fill out the online application form, upload your latest results, a copy of your ID/Passport, and your parent or sponsor’s ID/Passport.

Step 3: Secure your seat

Complete your enrolment by paying the R300 fee to confirm your place at Eduvos for the 2026 academic year. Once this is done, your space will be secured.

By providing affordable, quality higher education, Eduvos ensures that every student has the opportunity to reach their potential and make a meaningful contribution to society.

Secure your seat and enrol today.

This article was sponsored by Eduvos.