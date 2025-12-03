Lifestyle

All you need to know about the Nkalakatha Festival in honour of Mandoza

The life of the late kwaito star Mandoza is being turned into a musical.
The Nkalakatha Fest ’25 marks the beginning of an annual movement, say the organisers. (MLandeli Puzui)

Mandoza’s family are set to honour the late kwaito star’s life this December with the Nkalakatha Festival, inspired by his iconic anthem Nkalakatha first released in 2000.

The festival is set to host giants of kwaito and a combination of other genres, including a dash of amapiano, to keep the crowds entertained.

“Nkalakatha Fest isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about celebrating who we are as South Africans: resilient, powerful and united,” said the festival organisers.

The Nkalakatha Fest ’25 marks the beginning of an annual movement, one that merges music, culture and social impact under the spirit of unity.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

The line-up will feature Mdu Masilela, Chomee, Lady Du, Trompies, Boom Shaka, Mgarimbe, Mbali Ngidi, Arthur Mafokate, Professor, Sbu Malawyer, Pitch Black Afro, Bongo Maffin, Rethabile Khumalo, DJ Christos, Toss, Nkalakathaboyz, Skwatta Kamp, Mzambiya, Busiswa, Alaska, Nkiyase, Ralf Gum, Mafikizolo and Dashline.

Most of these artists worked with or alongside Mandoza before he died in 2016.

WHEN AND WHERE

December 20 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Prices range from R350 to R1,860 and tickets are available at Webtickets, Pick n Pay and Boxer.

WHAT TIME?

The event runs from 2pm to 2am. Gates open at 12 noon. The event is restricted to people aged 18 and older.

