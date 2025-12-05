Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Meet Ken Forrester Wines

This Friday and Saturday, we’re pouring the extraordinary wines of Ken Forrester Wines. Known as the Home of Chenin Blanc, Ken Forrester has built a global reputation for terroir-driven elegance, centuries-old vineyards, and a cellar philosophy that balances innovation with old-world charm.

Whether you’re a longtime admirer or completely new to the range, this tasting promises a standout journey through one of Stellenbosch’s most respected estates.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Prestons Liquor Stores (suppli)

Featured wines:

• Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2023

• Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2024

• Terre Noire 2022

• Roussanne 2024

• Pat’s Garden Reserve 2020

• Renegade 2021

And to make it sweeter: Stand a chance to win a bottle of Ken Forrester Reserve Sauvignon Blanc and Renegade!

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Come sip, explore, and unwind with us. See you this weekend!

Prestons Liquor Stores (supplied)

A bit of Rhône, Bordeaux and a touch of Burgundy

This Wednesday and Thursday, we conclude our Grand Tasting Expedition with a selection of wines shaped by the great French traditions, Rhône, Bordeaux and Burgundy, reimagined through South Africa’s most expressive regions.

Immerse yourself this landscape of flavour as we explore the diversity and character of some of the world’s most treasured wine regions.

Wednesday: 4 PM – 6 PM

Thursday: 4 PM – 6 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

• Bosman Upper Hemel n Aarde Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Spier Creative Block 2 2024

• Creation Viognier 2024

• Cap Maritime Coastal Pinot Noir 2024

• Rustenberg Malbec 2023

• Rustenberg Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

• The Chocolate Block 2023

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block!

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Raising a Glass with Ghost Corner Wines at The Tank Room

28 - 29 November 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the privilege of hosting Ghost Corner Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that captured the wild spirit of the Elim coast.

Guests were guided through a handpicked line-up of Ghost Corner’s distinctive wines, each shaped by the relentless coastal winds, rocky soils, and the cool-climate character that has made this range so acclaimed.

From vibrant, saline-driven whites to beautifully concentrated, expressive reds, every pour revealed the precision and purity that define Ghost Corner.

Sixteen wine lovers gathered to experience six remarkable wines, each one echoing the rugged landscape and unique terroir that lie at the heart of the brand’s identity.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Five wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

• Ghost Corner Syrah 2022

• Ghost Corner Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Ghost Corner Pinot Noir 2024

• Ghost Corner Bowline 2024

• Ghost Corner Sauvignon Blanc 2024

The conclusion was unanimous: Ghost Corner didn’t just impress, it transported us. What began as a tasting became an exploration of place, craftsmanship, and the sheer beauty of wines born at the edge of the world.

Here’s to more unforgettable evenings shared in good company; one glass, one story, and one coastline-inspired sip at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 3 December to 7 December 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.