Shattered Booi family prepare to bury much-loved rugby player

The family of beloved Westering High School pupil, Kungawo Xhanti Booi, are struggling to come to terms with the teen’s untimely death during a freak rugby incident on Thursday.

The 17-year-old’s father, businessman and former Cape Town human settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi, said the family were in the process of preparing for his funeral on Saturday.

The former lock collapsed during a routine practice session after being injured and received medical attention on the scene but died as a result of his injury.

Booi said he was met by an overwhelming sense of shock and disbelief when he was informed of his son’s death.

“I was on the farm in Ugie when I got the call from his twin brother and their sister.

“It was just after 12pm and they were both just crying on the phone.

“I spoke to his mom and the paramedics, who tried their level best to save him but at 12.50pm they called it.”

He described his son as a very humble, well liked fellow who loved his school and rugby.

“I remember talking to him about his preparations to join the school’s senior team next year; that’s what they were practising for when it happened.”

Booi said the incident had rocked his family, particularly Kungawo’s siblings, twin brother Kungazo “Ntsika” and elder sister Ezamacwuerha, 24.

“It’s a tragic one for our family.

“This is extremely painful.

“Especially for his twin brother; they played rugby together for the same team and he was there when the incident happened.

“He is really struggling with all of this.”

He said the family had drawn together in faith to ensure they would be able to cope with the grief and that Kungawo received a dignified send-off.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“No-one ever wants to bury their children.

“You want to see them grow up and succeed and become whoever they want to be.”

Local rugby coaches, clubs and schools as well as the broader community have sent hundreds of messages of condolence expressing their support for the school and the Booi family.

Booi said they were grateful for all the messages of support during this difficult time.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kabega Park detectives had opened an inquest investigation.

Kungawo’s funeral will take place at the St Johns Methodist Church in Central from 10am.