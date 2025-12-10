Lifestyle

Gqeberha’s Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shines in Swiss crime drama role

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Former New Brighton resident, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, is set to speak at the 21st Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Friday
INTERNATIONAL FAME: Former New Brighton resident, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, plays the lead in a crime-drama series set in Switzerland (MARC BOURDAIN)

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, originally from New Brighton, is beaming with pride after she bagged an international role.

The actress plays the lead in the longest-airing crime drama, Könige der Nacht (Kings of the Night), set in Zürich, Switzerland.

Ben-Mazwi had to learn and master Swiss German for the role of Moya alongside Tatort (TV series) stars before they started shooting at the end of September 2025.

“If you had told me this time last year that I would find myself on a Swiss German-speaking film set, in the heart of Switzerland, starring and acting in Swiss German, I would not have fathomed that,” she said.

“To be chosen after a global casting that first took place in Europe, then extended to Africa over various countries, and then be the one chosen for this role, is an honour and testament that a role truly chooses you.

“I knew the moment I received the brief that this character of Moya was one that will heal many and bring about social awareness, and I was moved by it.

“I knew then I had to get it.” — TshisaLIVE

