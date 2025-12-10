New Jetour T1 ready for adventure in and out of the city

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Jetour T1 has gone on sale in South Africa.

Like its slightly more rugged T2 sibling, this distinctive SUV shares a similarly boxy design aesthetic and can be had with the option of all-wheel drive — a useful feature if you’re in the mood for some light off-roading or gravel travel.

Hoping to steal sales from established rivals such as the Renault Duster and Suzuki Grand Vitara, the T1 is available in four model derivatives, starting with the 1.5TD Edge.

The T1 offers 574l of boot space. (Jetour)

Despite its entry-level billing, the Edge comes generously equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry with push-button start, four USB ports, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 540° camera system, rear park sensors and three drive modes (normal, eco and sport). Standard safety kit includes six airbags, traction and stability control, hill-descent control, tyre-pressure-monitoring, ABS with EBD and automatic locking doors.

Next in line is the Aspire, which adds a panoramic glass sunroof, electric tailgate, ventilated front seats, an inductive charging pad, adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assist, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, door-open alert, high-beam assist and rear-collision warning.

Xplora and Odyssey variants get a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. (Jetour)

Both the T1 Edge and Aspire models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 125kW and 270Nm, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Jetour claims combined fuel consumption of 7.6l/100km and a 170km/h top speed.

Those seeking the security of all-wheel-drive traction can opt for either the T1 2.0TD Xplora or Odyssey. Both use a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 180kW and 375Nm. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via Jetour’s intelligent XWD all-wheel-drive system with five off-road modes: snow, sand, mud, rock and X. This is bolstered by an electronically locking rear differential and a limited-slip centre differential.

Xplora and Odyssey models feature Jetour’s intelligent XWD all-wheel drive system. (SUPPLIED)

Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels, the Xplora features a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a metal front bash plate, a towbar and animated side puddle lights. Spring for the flagship Odyssey and you unlock extra niceties such as multi-hue interior ambient lighting, a nine-speaker Sony sound system, an electrically adjustable passenger seat, a driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory function, and front parking sensors. As with the T1 Aspire, it also gets top-tier driver-assistance features including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning and lane-keep assist.

Pricing

T1 Edge: R514,900

T1 Aspire: R544,900

T1 Xplora: R594,900

T1 Odyssey: R634,900

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a seven-year/75,000km service plan and a 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty (for the first owner).