SPOTLIGHT | A big fat wedding in Durban, runaway animals, a ballet protégé and two chances to win

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need

Spotlight this week offers a festive banquet of storytelling, from hopping on a fun family big-screen animated adventure to a local comedy at cinemas, plus a closer look at an extraordinary documentary about a barefoot ballet protégé from the dirt roads of Lagos.

There’s a local family wedding taking place at cinemas bursting with culture, colour and chaos. Zulu and Indian cross-cultural traditions collide in My Cousin’s Big Fat Durban Wedding, and family drama spills over when a couple tries to plan their dream Durban wedding. Starring Theshan Naicker, Kajal Maharaj, Rashid Mlongo and more.

A group of mischievous furry friends accidentally board the wrong train, sparking a cross-country chase full of comedy, chaos and heart-warming adventures in Pets on a Train. From runaway hamsters to dramatic dogs and a very clever parrot, this is a family movie at cinemas that is guaranteed to keep everyone laughing until the end credits roll.

Madu is a true story viral internet sensation, which inspired people across the globe and is now an Emmy-winning documentary. It follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu, who went from practising ballet barefoot on the streets of Lagos to training at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in England. A journey filled with courage, obstacles, cultural shifts and the universal search for belonging. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with directors Matt Ogens and Joel “Kachi” Benson. Watch on DStv’s National Geographic channel (181).

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Joburg is overflowing with holiday magic at Santa Land & Jingle Bell Academy at Fourways Mall and Sandton City’s City of Enchantment. To celebrate and win, Spotlight has a shopping voucher from each of the shopping destinations.

has a shopping voucher from each of the shopping destinations. National Geographic, DStv channel 181, is celebrating the release of the Emmy Award-winning Madu, premiering December 14. Win a National Geographic brand hamper by answering a question.

