Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Discover La Bri Winery

This Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, we’re delighted to welcome the beautiful and historic La Bri Winery to The Tank Room for an intimate tasting experience.

Nestled at the foot of the Franschhoek mountains, La Bri is celebrated for its boutique, terroir-driven approach and its philosophy of crafting wines that are honest, elegant, and deeply expressive of their origins.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

This weekend, guests can look forward to an exceptional lineup:

• Kleine Zalze Brut NV

• La Bri Merlot 2022

• La Bri Syrah 2022

• La Bri Double Door Petit Verdot 2022

• La Bri Chardonnay 2022

• La Bri Affinity 2021

And to make it even sweeter: Stand a chance to win a bottle of La Bri Merlot!

Whether you’re drawn to opulent reds, textured whites, or simply the craftsmanship behind small-batch winemaking, La Bri’s range offers something truly memorable.

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Raising a Glass with Ken Forrester Wines at The Tank Room

5 - 6 December 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Ken Forrester Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that celebrated true Stellenbosch craftsmanship.

Guests were treated to a curated selection of Ken Forrester’s acclaimed wines, each one a reflection of the estate’s commitment to quality, character, and the expressive charm that has made them leaders in the world of Chenin Blanc.

From vibrant, fruit-forward whites to beautifully structured reds, every glass showcased the balance, authenticity, and generosity that define the Ken Forrester name.

Thirty-one wine lovers gathered to savour six standout wines, each revealing the estate’s passion for sustainable farming and thoughtful, hands-on winemaking.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

• Pat’s Garden Reserve 2020

• Renegade 2021

The verdict was clear: the top-scoring wines of the evening delivered real impact, impressing guests with depth, balance, and character.

What began as a tasting became a warm, flavour-filled celebration of heritage, innovation, and the joy of sharing exceptional wine in great company.

Here’s to many more memorable evenings enjoyed with good friends, good stories, and a glass of Ken Forrester in hand.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 10 December to 14 December 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.