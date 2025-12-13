Boney M is coming to SA this Christmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maizie Williams says performing in South Africa during the festive season feels like 'sharing a beautiful celebration with family'.

Boney M may have been formed in West Germany, but — with its four members all having roots in the islands — its heartbeat was Caribbean. Assembled by German producer Frank Farian in 1974, the band rocked dance floors with their distinctive blend of reggae, funk and disco and hits like Daddy Cool, Rivers of Babylon, Rasputin and Ma Baker in the mid-to-late 1970s.

But it was their 1978 single Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord that tied the sleigh bells to their sound. One of the best-selling Christmas singles of all time, the track remains a December staple — as essential to signalling the start of the festive season as Mariah Carey’s whistling declaration that “It’s tiiiimme”.

Now South African fans can celebrate the holidays with a real treat: the chance to hear it — and all their hits — live when founding member Maizie Williams appears with her touring line-up in the Cape for two Christmas-season shows.

Ahead of these appearances, we chatted to Williams about the music, the memories and why fans can expect to go “crazy like a fool” at their live shows.

South Africans have embraced Boney M as part of their Christmas soundtrack. How does it feel to be bringing the music to South Africa during the festive season?

South Africa has always held a very special place in my heart. The love South Africans have shown Boney M over the years is extraordinary, and hearing how our music has become part of the country’s Christmas traditions is incredibly touching. Coming back during the festive season feels like sharing a beautiful celebration with family.

You’re the only original member in this line-up. Can you share a special memory from your early Boney M touring days that still stays with you?

When we first performed in South Africa [at Sun City in 1984], we thought English wasn’t widely spoken. I remember stepping on stage thinking, “Will they even know our music or understand us?” And the moment the intro to Daddy Cool played, the entire crowd erupted and sang every word back to us.

What do your current bandmates bring to the show that helps keep the classic Boney M spirit alive on stage?

They bring a beautiful balance of talent, energy and respect for the original Boney M sound. Each one of them understands that this music means so much to people, so they give their all vocally, visually and emotionally, keeping that spirit alive.

Performers from the Boney M 50th-anniversary tour, featuring Maizie Williams, bringing the classic hits to the stage. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

What can fans look forward to at the shows?

Unforgettable nights of music, nostalgia, and pure celebration. We’ll be performing most of the classic Boney M hits. It’s going to be joyful and uplifting.

Boney M’s music spans generations here. Why do you think these songs continue to resonate so strongly?

The music has a kind of timeless joy to it. The songs were created with such strong melodies, uplifting rhythms and positive messages that connect with people of all ages. There's a simplicity and warmth that makes the music easy to love and, at the same time, an energy that makes you want to move.

You’ve travelled all over the world. Do you have a destination that’s an all-time favourite, and what are you most looking forward to discovering in South Africa?

I’ve been blessed to travel to so many incredible places, and each destination has its own special charm. But I’ve always had a soft spot for the Caribbean — the sunshine, the colours, the music and the warmth of the people.

What I’m most looking forward to in South Africa is the people and the energy during the festive season. South Africans have such a vibrant, joyful way of celebrating, and I love exploring the local culture, the food and those beautiful landscapes.

What’s next for you in the new year?

After this leg of the 50th-anniversary tour, I’m looking forward to a little rest — just enough to recharge — and then it’s straight back into it. There are more shows lined up, because the demand for Boney M’s music is still so wonderful, and I want to keep sharing that joy with audiences around the world. As long as people want to hear the music…

• Boney M featuring Maizie Williams will perform on December 20 at Stanford Hills Estate in Stanford and on December 21 at De Grendel Wine Estate in Cape Town. Tickets via Webtickets. — Elizabeth Sleith