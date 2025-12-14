A VINE TIME | Everyday, unpretentious fare for the holiday season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TIME TO CHILL: Chillers Punch leads the way in the ready-to-drink category

The holiday season has arrived, with leisurely sunny days of braais, picnics and hosting crowds of family and friends ahead.

At the same time as stocking up on meat, groceries and loo roll, the person doing the hosting and entertaining is probably also considering what drinks will satisfy multiple tastes and age groups — looking for crowd appeal and value for money.

In that case, welcome to the “Republic of Raindance”, SA’s fastest-growing box wine brand — the slogan conveying that wine is for everyone to enjoy and doesn’t need to be intimidating, backed up by colourful, vibey packaging featuring lively dancing folk under the African sun.

Available in 1L (R39), 3L (±R120) and 5L (±R170) boxes, they offer a range of styles to suit multiple tastes and foods — a tropical-fruity sweet white Johannisberger (the biggest seller, widely loved in the Eastern Cape), semi-sweet Late Harvest, Natural Sweet Rosé, Sweet Red and, for those who prefer their wine dry, the crisp Blanc de Blanc white and Smooth Dry Red.

SOMETHING DRY: Raindance Smooth Dry Red (SUPPLIED)

The dry red is indeed smooth, velvety, soft and full-on fruity, perfect for a braai, and best served slightly chilled.

The Blanc de Blanc is fresh and crisp, easy everyday drinking with abundant guava-tropical fruit.

CRISP WHITE: Raindance Blanc de Blanc (SUPPLIED)

It’s best ice cold, as is the Natural Sweet Rosé with its fresh strawberry and Turkish delight vibes.

I’ll confess to not having tasted the sweeter wines, but feedback from a tasting panel of sweeter-toothed wine lovers is positive —sweet but refreshing, not sticky-sweet, soft and enjoyable easy drinking.

Some suggest a block of ice, and there’s no arguing with that.

SOMETHING SWEET: Raindance Natural Sweet Rosé (SUPPLIED)

Raindance is the biggest wine brand in the portfolio of distributor Niew Beverages, recently rebranded from Namaqua Wines, to highlight that their ranges go beyond wine into gin and other spirits, liqueurs, cider, brandy and “flavoured alcoholic beverages” (FABS, in the trade, known to the rest of us as spirit coolers and the like).

The rapid growth of the Raindance brand, Niew Beverages sales and marketing head David Radloff says, is partly based on marketing and the company having an extensive nationwide distribution network, including a depot in GQ.

But it is mostly because consumers are responding to the brand’s friendly, engaging positioning, and quite simply because they like what’s in the box.

“Raindance is unapologetically an everyday, unpretentious wine brand.

“We believe you don’t need to be an expert to enjoy good wine — it’s more about bringing people together for fun, conversation and connection.

“We want to make wine easy and accessible, and for people to feel free to enjoy it however they like — we’re not snobs about dropping a block of ice in it!

“The varieties in the range also move with people as their tastes evolve from sweet to semi-sweet to dry,” he said.

ISLAND STYLE: Chillers Punch Caribbean Chaos (SUPPLIED)

Chillers Punch leads the way in the ready-to-drink category — cheerful, brightly-illustrated cans with a “local is lekker” look jump off the shelf and offer fresh, fun, easy to enjoy fizzy combos of spirits and tropical or citrus flavours, with relatively low alcohol at 5% (±R140/6-pack of 440ml cans).

Flavours include sweetish peach and mango, the crisp “citrus twist” and orangey Tequila Sunrise, and the latest addition, the festive season limited edition Caribbean Chaos with tropical pineapple and coconut flavours.

“They look good, taste good, you can take them anywhere and they’re fun,” as one of my more youthful taste-testers puts it.

While the global trend to low- and no-alcohol drinks has yet to really take off in SA, Radloff said Niew Beverages was well-positioned for when this market grew.

They are distributors of Van Loveren Almost-Zero, the top-selling de-alcoholised wine in the country, as well as a non-alcoholic Chillers Punch and the alcohol-free version of craft gin Ginologist widely used in restaurants for mocktails.

