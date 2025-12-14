GARDEN ROUTE | Drain the lagoon and Knysna would perish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON THE WATER: From sailing to other vessels, there is always something happening on the estuary. In the background is Knysna Heights, just one of the suburbs with water views

That year-end lethargy has settled in and I was stuck this week, not knowing what to write about so I headed for the one place in Knysna that we all go to from time to time for a myriad of reasons … rather like a Garden Route pilgrimage, each of us in search of our own meaning, healing or journey along the estuary.

Heading for the Knysna estuary can be for the views, a drink and sunset watching the activity on the water, it can be to meet friends for a meal with a view, but it can also be to exercise, swim, canoe, sail, fish or boat.

I put my running shoes on and headed for the Knysna estuary, something that has become a way of life for me.

It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is or how hot or windy it might be when the estuary calls, because spending time with it fixes mostly everything in my life.

Whether it’s timeout I need, inspiration or just to feel gratitude that I can walk in such a beautiful setting.

I feel deeply connected to this water down to the smell; the earthy mud smell at low tide when the mud and grasses are exposed.

You can walk along the N2 which hugs this body of water right to the White Bridge.

This is a decent walk from central town that will deliver your 10,000 steps for the day — or you can go the other way along what locals call the yellow or orange brick road to George Rex Drive, also right alongside the estuary.

On my jog today, I found myself thinking about this estuary and my relationship with it over the years, how it impacts all our Knysna lives in one way or another.

STRICT OVERSIGHT: Walking around the estuary is a way of life (Mark Taylor, Elaine King)

Just for starters, there wouldn’t be a Knysna without the estuary rather like that there probably wouldn’t be Cape Town without the mountain.

The correct terminology for this water body is an estuary, though it is often called a lagoon even on official signage.

Unlike a lagoon, a true estuary has a permanent tidal exchange with the sea, in this case coming in through the famous Knysna Heads.

The Knysna estuary is consistently ranked among the top three most important estuaries in SA for conservation, and the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (SAIAB) describes it as “the most important of SA’s roughly 290 estuaries” in terms of biodiversity and ecological value.

COASTAL PLAYGROUND: Boating heaven at the waterfront in Knysna (Mark Taylor, Elaine King)

Its permanently open mouth at the Knysna Heads allows a strong tidal exchange that supports more than 100 recorded fish species, placing it among the country’s richest nursery systems for juvenile marine life.

According to the Knysna Basin Project, the estuary’s mosaic of habitats — including mudflats, seagrass beds and deep channels — underpins this productivity and supports rare species such as the endangered Knysna seahorse, which occurs naturally only here, Swartvlei (Sedgefield) and the Keurbooms estuary in Plett.

The Knysna estuary is also the only known, documented estuarine breeding/aggregation site for blue stingrays in SA.

Each year around spring, rays gather in shallow, sheltered parts of the estuary for breeding/pup season.

The importance of it extends beyond ecology.

A healthy estuary is central to Knysna’s identity and economy, anchoring tourism, recreation, property values and the town’s distinctive sense of place.

In short, the Knysna estuary is not just a scenic feature but one of SA’s most valuable natural assets, vital to both biodiversity and the community that surrounds it.

Then there’s tourism that revolves around the estuary and wouldn’t exist without it as people come here to feast their eyes on it and play on it.

It plays a major role in the price of property in Knysna because views are what make prices higher.

TIME TO UNWIND: Nothing beats this: Piza Ē Vino situated right on the water with views of where the sea comes into the estuary at the Knysna Heads (Elaine King)

I think about my journey with the estuary since coming here about 10 years ago.

Of course, we were like all newcomers or visitors and totally dumbstruck by the views of the estuary when we first saw it.

During low tide the water vanishes rather like someone pulled the plug and at other times the water laps right up against the walkways.

It’s always magical and different, there are always Egyptian geese, seagulls and Sacred Ibis birds enjoying it.

There is one resident seal who hangs around the Knysna Yacht Club area.

When we first came here, we chose walks and restaurants, outings, just to look at the loveliness of this water-body and this has become a habit.

It’s incredibly soothing to watch the water and all the things that happen on it — and rather than getting blasé, I like to think we still appreciate it.

Shortly after we got here, Mark took the next step which was fishing and it required another whole set of tools, not just a rod.

You can’t buy bait here so you have to catch it on the banks in low tide.

This was a real learning curve because you need a prawn pump to get this bait while there are moonshine worms and blood worms all requiring different tools and skills.

Gathering prawns was addictive, rather like playing the Lotto because you never know how many would pop out of their holes when you pumped the mud.

Then the next step for him was to buy a boat.

It was a very old-fashioned little one and once we conquered the stress of launching it without looking like complete buffoons, we had some halcyon days on the estuary.

Lots of calamari were caught, but not so many fish.

In time, the boat phase ended and it was sold, but that’s OK because we have enough friends who invite us out on their boats.

I swim in the estuary and my sapphire engagement ring is lying somewhere in the mud near the Knysna Yacht Club because it slipped off one night-time dip.

Our new goal is to master canoeing on the estuary, but first we need to get our balance without people watching us fall out like proper rookies.

There is no shortage of ways to make the most of the estuary: Just google boating options on the Knysna estuary and take your pick from a host of commercial operators.

A lot of visitors bring their own water toys, but all vessels on the Knysna estuary must be registered with SANParks and display the required permit and registration decals.

This applies to any powered craft as well as many small vessels used for recreation.

SANParks enforces these rules to protect the estuary’s sensitive habitats, its role as a nursery for fish, and the safety of water users.

Boats may only launch at designated launch sites, and skippers must comply with speed limits, exclusion zones and no-wake areas.

Patrols on the water check for registration, permits, safety equipment and compliance with local regulation

We sometimes consider leaving Knysna, we look at places like Darling or Swellendam, but nowhere feels quite right.

Then we realise it’s because the Knysna estuary is missing.

