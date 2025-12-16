10 Christmas gift ideas every petrolhead will love

There is no shortage of motoring merch to feed your passion, whatever your tastes and brand preferences. The possibilities to suit budgets large and small are almost endless. With the festive season upon us, here is a list of 10 gift ideas for the petrolhead in your life, young or old.
Ferrari 375 Plus 1st Le Mans model in 1:8 scale
The Ferrari 375 Plus is a racing car produced by Ferrari in 1954, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans among other races. Only eight examples of the highly collectible car were built, and one sold for R242m in 2014.
If you can’t afford the real thing, this hand-built scale model celebrates one of Ferrari’s most prestigious vehicles. It’s the result of more than 400 hours of craftsmanship and features accurate details and components
BMW xSipa paddleboard
BMW, in partnership with Slovenian manufacturer SipaBoards, has entered the water sports arena with an electric stand-up paddleboard, or SUP.
The BMW x SipaBoard can carry two people and is powered by a 300W electric motor that provides additional thrust, with a top speed of up to 4 knots (7.5km/h). The motor also inflates the board.
It has attachment points for accessories such as cameras, speakers, drink bottles and waterproof bags.
Porsche Design outdoor speaker
The dustproof and waterproof Bluetooth outdoor speaker from Porsche Design has a classy satin finish and aluminium housing, an interchangeable carry ring and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Mercedes Explorer II e-scooter
A zero-emission solution with high-quality components and sporty elegance, the Mercedes electric scooter features a 350-watt motor with four drive programmes, with a range of 30km and a top speed of 20km/h. The e-scooter is easy to fold and can be stowed in a car boot.
Lamborghini playing cards
Card games are a perfect way to while away family time on lazy holiday evenings or rainy days that thwart beach outings. These Lamborghini-branded cards look classy whether you’re playing Rummy or Snap.
Audi vacuum-insulated bottle
The vacuum isolated bottle with double-wall construction is ideal for long road trips with its ability to keep drinks cool or hot for many hours.
The 600ml stainless steel bottle impresses with its elegant powder-coated design and lasered Audi rings.
Toyota motorsport cooler bag
This durable six-pack-sized cooler bag is a perfect companion for summer picnics, beach trips or motorsport events. Its sleek design, accented with bold red piping and the GR logo, keeps your food and drinks cool while adding a touch of sporty style to outdoor adventures.
GTI Legends microfibre sports towel
The latest VW Golf GTI 8.5 was launched in South Africa recently, and this GTI-branded microfibre towel is a lightweight and compact accessory for workouts or for the beach. It is super absorbent and quick drying. Measuring 100x30cm, it features striking graphics depicting the GTI lifestyle.
Ayrton Senna vintage mug
The Ayrton Senna MP4 mug is a tribute to one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history. The vintage-style ceramic mug is a homage to the speed, skill and charisma of Ayrton Senna and his iconic McLaren MP4/4.
Bentley 6-in-1 Trike
The Bentley 6-in-1 Trike transforms from a stroller into a tricycle for young Bentley enthusiasts. With six adjustable modes, the trike has been designed to grow alongside your child, with a removable back support, safety belts and basket. It rolls on stylish Bentley rims and comes with a peek-a-boo window in the canopy, a safety harness, a seat that can be turned 180 degrees, a storage basket and a safety brake.
