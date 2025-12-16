Mzansi Magic mourns the passing of Warrick Stock aka DJ Warras

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Condolences are pouring in after the death of DJ Warras

Mzansi Magic has announced with deep sadness the passing of Warrick Stock, affectionately known to audiences as DJ Warras.

The beloved media personality was a vibrant and valued member of the Mzansi Magic family and was currently hosting the reality series Ngicel’ iVisa. Known for his charisma, warmth and sharp wit, DJ Warras had a rare ability to navigate complex human emotions with sincerity, making him the perfect fit to lead the show.

Beyond Mzansi Magic, DJ Warras also made an indelible impact on the local entertainment scene through his contribution to sister channel Channel O (DStv channel 320). His on-screen presence and passion for music played a significant role in shaping Mzansi’s urban music landscape, cementing his legacy as a respected tastemaker and storyteller.

Paying tribute, M-Net’s Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, described DJ Warras as more than just a television host.

“DJ Warras was more than just a face of a reality series. He was a talented storyteller, a passionate music lover and a warm soul who brought joy and energy to every moment on screen. His dedication to creativity left an indelible mark on our channels,” said Shirley.

She added: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Mzansi Magic joins the rest of the country in mourning the loss of a gifted entertainer whose contribution to television and music will be remembered fondly.

TshisaLIVE