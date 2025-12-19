Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Discover Zardetto

This Friday and Saturday evening, Founded in 1936, Zardetto has set the benchmark for producing world-class Prosecco in Italy, and was instrumental in the establishment of the DOC and DOCG regions.

With absolute mastery, Zardetto captures and enhances the characteristics of each specific terroir, transforming them into vibrant and surprising wines.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

This weekend, guests can look forward to an exceptional lineup:

• Zardetto Spumante NV

• Zardetto Tradizone NV

• Zardetto Rosé 2022

• Zardetto Nectar NV

• De Wetshof Blanc De Blanc 2022

• Pierre Jourdan Blanc De Blanc 2021

Stand a chance to win a bottle of Zardetto Rosé & Zardetto Spumante!

Come sip, explore, and escape with us for an evening of Italy’s charm in the heart of Walmer.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Raising a Glass with La Bri Wines at The Tank Room

12 - 13 December 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend guests explored a thoughtfully curated selection of La Bri’s boutique wines; each wine was crafted with precision and personality, balancing elegance with depth.

From refined whites to bold, beautifully structured reds, every glass reflected La Bri’s hands-on approach and commitment to producing wines of character and distinction.

Eighteen wine lovers gathered to taste six expressive wines, each revealing the estate’s passion for detail, balance, and contemporary flair.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Five wines stood out, earning scores 4 and above:

• La Bri Affinity 2021

• La Bri Double Door Petit Verdot 2022

• La Bri Syrah 2022

• Kleine Zalze Cap Classique Brut NV

• La Bri Chardonnay 2022

The verdict was clear: the five top-performing wines of the evening stood out for their poise, complexity, and lasting appeal. What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the joy of discovering exceptional wines in great company.

Here’s to many more memorable moments, shared one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 17 December to 21 December 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.