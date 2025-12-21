Don’t trifle with layers of Xmas tradition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA Master Chef winner Bridget Mangwandi is looking forward to festive fare this Christmas.

Christmas Day is sacred ground in South African kitchens — even for chefs who will spend it working, sweating over grills and stockpots while everyone else just enjoys the food.

From township streets to fine-dining restaurants and private homes, a new generation of South African chefs is quietly reshaping how the country cooks.

Chef Gift Sedibeng, owner of Signa Culinary restaurant in Alexandra, creates a post illustrating his 'mexi-kasi' style of catering. (Signa Culinary)

Take Gift Sedibeng, 34, head chef and owner of Siga Culinary, an Afro-Mexican restaurant, catering and events business based in Alexandra township, for whom December is peak season.

