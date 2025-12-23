Would you pay nearly R60m for this Ferrari?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Monza SP1 was the first Ferrari in the Icona series.

A 2021 Ferrari Monza SP1 is expected to fetch up to $3m (R58m) at a Gooding Christie’s auction at Rétromobile Paris on January 29.

The nearly new car has just 215km on the odometer and is one of Ferrari’s most unique and desirable modern supercars.

Introduced in 2018, the Monza SP1 single-seater and its SP2 two-seater counterpart blend a purist racing spirit with cutting-edge performance.

Only 499 were built, making them extremely rare. Based on the 812 Superfast, they were the first in Ferrari’s Icona series aimed at creating special cars inspired by classic Ferrari models, all to be produced in limited series.

The SP cars are designed as purist, roofless speedsters with a single carbon-fibre seat, inspired by cars like the 750 Monza and 250 Testarossa.

The SP1 and SP2 have carbon fibre composite bodywork and a “virtual windshield” that deflects airflow over the driver’s head, creating a unique open-air experience without a traditional screen.

Both are equipped with one of the most powerful engines Ferrari has built, a naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 firing out 603kW and 719Nm, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 300km/h.

Other rarities to be auctioned at Rétromobile Paris include a 1982 De Tomaso Pantera GT5, a 1960 Ferrari 250 SWB Berlinetta, a 2000 Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT and a 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II.