Nelson Mandela Bay rings in 2026 with festive flair

As 2025 draws to a close, the celebrations are just beginning — and from good food to festive cheer and top entertainment, we are helping you usher in the new year with a list of what’s happening in Nelson Mandela Bay.

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

Chef Willie Mcotoyi and his accomplished chefs are planning a truly memorable occasion for the entire family on Thursday December 25 at Boardwalk International Convention Centre or at The Pantry at the casino.

The delicious buffet spread, which begins at noon, can be booked via Sindi Reed at boardwalk.bookings@suninternational.com or 041-507-7825, at a cost of R600 per person at either venue.

Children younger than four eat for free, while young diners aged between five and 12 pay R300.

Diners can look forward to welcome drinks, a selection of fresh bread and rolls, hot and cold soups, sushi, starters, a hot main course buffet with a carvery including turkey and gammon, and an array of delicious desserts.

THREE, TWO, ONE

Ring in the New Year with a delicious buffet dinner feast, laughter and plenty of sparkle at Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Wednesday December 31 by joining the countdown celebration from 8pm until 2026.

Reserve your seat via boardwalk.bookings@suninternational.com or 041-507-7825 at R600 per person. Bookings are essential.

KICKIN’ IT OLD SCHOOL

Celebrate 25 years of Prime Circle, SA’s multi-platinum rock legends at Bridge Street Bistro & Smokehouse on Saturday December 27.

Book your tickets for an unforgettable performance with songs across their eight studio albums.

Joined by rising rock band Cantrel, attendees can expect a powerhouse mix of rock, pop and soaring energy that spans generations, captivates radio and unites fans across the nation.

Get ready for world-class sound, the songs you know, and a vibe that’s pure energy!

Doors open at 4.30pm.

Tickets cost R250.

GET GROOVIN’

The Ebubeleni Festival is back, promising an unforgettable celebration of SA music and culture.

Mark your calendars for Sunday December 28, from 10am to midnight, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, and get ready to groove the night away.

Strictly no under-18s allowed.

Food and beverages will be sold at the venue.

Tickets are available via Webtickets.

MARKET

Get out into nature for a market experience under the blue gum trees at Crossways Farm Village on Sunday December 28, from 9am to 2pm.

There will be live music, food trucks, a farmers’ market, gin and craft beer on sale, as well as homemade delicacies, arts & crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flowers.

Browse through more than 120 stalls.

There will also be plenty to keep the children entertained, including pony and train rides as well as face painting.

The venue is wheelchair-friendly.

Bring your best friend on a leash.

Entry is free.

A LITTLE AFRIKAANS

Catch SA artist Jack Parow live at The Music Kitchen on Saturday December 27.

Doors open at 6pm and the show kicks off at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost R250.

Please note that this will be a standing show and all the seating will be under the tent at the back of the venue on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Get ready to PAAAAARTY!

SOOTHE THE SOUL

SA’s biggest R&B link-up — Season Finale Tour — hits the coast in Gqeberha, bringing all the smooth throwback classics, and good energy you’ve come to expect.

From slow jams to new-school hits, it’s all about the vibe — the music, the people, and the moment.

This Gqeberha stop is set to be one for the books — a night full of sing-alongs, good vibes, and memories that last.

The event takes place on Friday December 26 at 5pm at Tiger’s Milk.

