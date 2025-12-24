Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Discover Donkiesbaai

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝟭:𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗠 - 𝟰:𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗠

We invite you to travel far beyond the familiar with the distinctive wines of Donkiesbaai: a remote, rugged producer located roughly three and a half hours north of Cape Town, where untamed landscapes and old vines shape truly singular wines.

Donkiesbaai is known for its minimal-intervention philosophy, allowing vineyard, climate, and time to speak louder than technique.

These are wines of texture and honesty, crafted from dryland bush vines and influenced by the raw coastal elements of the West Coast. Each bottle captures a sense of place that feels wild, soulful, and unmistakably South African.

This weekend, guests can look forward to an exceptional lineup:

• Cinsault 2024

• Grenache Blanc 2024

• Grenache Noir 2024

• Hooiwyn (375ml) 2025

• Steen 2024

• Suiderkruis 2022

Win with Donkiesbaai!

Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Donkiesbaai Hooiwyn (375ml) and Steen when you join the tasting.

Friday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

If you’re curious about wines that break the mould and tell a deeper story, this is a tasting not to be missed.

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Raising a Glass with Zardetto Wines at The Tank Room

19 - 20 December 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Zardetto Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that brought a touch of Italian flair to the evening.

Guests explored a curated selection of Zardetto’s wines, each one reflecting generations of Italian winemaking tradition and the estate’s mastery of fresh, expressive styles.

From lively, elegant bubbles to beautifully balanced still wines, every glass captured Zardetto’s commitment to finesse, purity, and approachability.

Twenty-four wine lovers gathered to enjoy six standout wines, discovering the vibrancy and charm that have made Zardetto a global name.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

All 6 wines were rewarded with scores of 3 and above:

• Tradizione NV

• Pierre Jourdan blanc de Blanc 2021

• Nectar NV

• Rosé 2022

• De Wetshof Blanc de Blanc 2022

• Spumante NV

The verdict was clear: the wines were enjoyed equally, with their freshness, balance and effortless drinkability. What began as a tasting became a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and the simple joy of sharing great wine in good company.

Here’s to many more moments worth raising a glass to, one sip at a time.

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 24 December to 1 January 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.