Toyota expects to build more than 10-million cars in 2026: sources

Toyota Motor has started notifying its parts suppliers that it expects its car output to exceed 10-million units in 2026 amid robust hybrid car demand in the US, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Toyota’s global output in the first 11 months of 2025 rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 9.18-million, and component makers anticipate its annual output to total about 10-million this year.

A Toyota spokesperson said the carmaker would not disclose specific figures for global production for 2026, but that it is sharing its estimates with related companies to help them set their output plans.