Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we step into 2026, we want to take a moment to thank every guest who has walked through the doors of The Tank Room this past year.

It has truly been a pleasure meeting you, sharing stories, pouring great wines, and creating memorable tasting moments together. Your support, curiosity, and love for wine brings our space to life.

Looking ahead, we’re excited for what the new year holds. 2026 promises more tastings, more discoveries, and more evenings filled with good wine, good conversation, and even better company.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Whether you’ve joined us once or many times before, we look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new guests as we continue this journey together.

Please note that The Tank Room will be closed on:

Friday 2nd January & Saturday 3rd January 2026

We’ll be reopening on:

Friday 9th January & Saturday 10th January 2026

refreshed and ready to raise a glass with you again!

Wishing you a joyful, prosperous, and wine-filled New Year

Cheers to 2026!

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Donkiesbaai Wines Take Centre Stage at The Tank Room

26 - 27 December 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Donkiesbaai at The Tank Room for a tasting that captured the raw beauty of the West Coast.

Guests explored a thoughtfully curated selection of Donkiesbaai’s wines; each one shaped by salty sea air, sandy soils, and a hands-off winemaking philosophy that allows the vineyard and vintage to speak for themselves.

From textured, characterful whites to earthy, expressive reds, every glass reflected the estate’s uncompromising authenticity and sense of place.

Thirty-three wine lovers gathered to experience six distinctive wines, discovering the unique personality and coastal charm that define Donkiesbaai.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Suiderkruis 2022

• Grenache Blanc 2024

• Hooiwyn (375ml) 2025

The verdict was clear: the standout wines of the evening impressed with their honesty, depth, and unmistakable West Coast character. What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of terroir, craftsmanship, and the joy of sharing wines that tell a true story.

Here’s to many more memorable evenings shared in good company, one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 24 December to 4 January 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.