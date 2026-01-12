‘Money can make money’ - Lady Du launches wine brand Sip of Piano

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician Lady Du has launched her own wine brand, Sip of Piano.

Lady Du is beaming with pride after launching her third business venture, a wine brand called Sip of Piano.

While the amapiano sensation does not consume alcohol, she said it’s a strategic move that forms part of the legacy she wants to leave behind.

“I’ve always been a person who likes making people happy and I’m a homebody.

“I don’t drink but I’ve seen how my friends love alcohol and how the wine industry is calm and has a different market so I decided to venture into the wine industry because my music is for families,” Lady Du told TshisaLIVE.

“I want to have a legacy of my own, whether in alcohol, books, businesses or franchising.

“There’s nothing I cannot venture into because I believe money can make more money.

“What’s funny is I always said I want a person who reads my book to drink my wine and come to my salon.”

In music you can have money today and not have money the next month. I wanted to take the money and venture into everyday businesses — Lady Du

Lady Du has a long list of qualifications and she’s putting them to good use.

In 2022 the Dakiwe hitmaker launched Wawa La Beauty salon in Kwa-Themba, Ekurhuleni.

In 2024 she launched her first book, Fame or Business, which focused on leveraging fame in business.

“What has pushed me to venture into many businesses is being qualified in business management and trying to multiply the money I make.

“In this industry, the money is not stable.

“In music you can have money today and not have money the next month.

“I wanted to take the money and venture into everyday businesses.”

Lady Du grew up following in the footsteps of her father DJ Choc, but after he died at the age of 51 in April 2025, she said her perspective in business shifted.

“After the loss of my father, I asked myself: what did my dad leave?

“I realised he had businesses, he was a DJ, but what did he leave? A legacy for other people, so I want to turn mine to physical things.

“I want to be remembered for things I have.

“That’s why I buy houses and I turn them into salons so those properties last forever.

“I don’t rent, I buy them cash.

“I launched a book which is going to be there forever and I’m trying to get it into libraries so even in my absence, my existence will be there.”