NMU professor honoured with IITPSA fellowship award

Nelson Mandela University professor in information management and governance, Lynn Futcher, was recently honoured with the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) Fellowship Award, recognising her outstanding contribution to the ICT profession in SA over several years.

Futcher is a C1-rated National Research Foundation scholar and distinguished academic who heads the department of information management and governance in the School of Information Technology.

She is widely recognised for her work in cybersecurity education, secure software development and the human dimensions of cybersecurity.

Futcher has also been a professional member of IITPSA for more than a decade, and served as the Eastern Cape chapter chair, non-executive director on the IITPSA Board, and an active participant in the Women in IT chapter.

She has also held leadership roles within the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), including chair of Working Group 11.8 on Information Security Education, and serves as a specialist member of IFIP Technical Committee 11.

Through her leadership, mentorship and advocacy for cyber ethics, inclusion, and professional development, Futcher has consistently bridged the gap between academia and industry.

The IITPSA fellowship recognises not only her professional achievements but also her commitment to the growth and integrity of the South African ICT sector.

The Herald