Jazz hands for Montreux Festival’s African debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Montreux Jazz Festival is set to take over Franschhoek from March 27 to 29. This is the first time in its 60-year history the noted show will be held on African soil.

Following the unveiling late last year of the official poster for Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MJFSA) by acclaimed South African artist Sam Nhlengethwa, this announcement marks another milestone in the quest to bring one of the world’s biggest jazz events to the continent.

MJFSA founder Mark Goedvolk says: “The arrival of Montreux in Franschhoek is the beginning of a cultural bridge between SA and one of the world’s most iconic festivals.

“We are honoured to welcome partners who share our belief in the power of live music, art and community to shape meaningful local and international connection.

“Their support sets the stage for a world-class experience whose impact will strengthen artistic exchange, foster new creative dialogues, and position Franschhoek as a destination for cultural excellence.”

Artist Sam Nhlengethwa’s poster for MJFSA is ‘a dialogue between sound and image, between Africa and the world’, he says. (MJFSA)

The following partnerships form the foundation of a long-term vision to fuse the Montreux Jazz Festival’s legacy with the creativity, hospitality, and cultural richness of Franschhoek and SA:

Presenting partner: Nedbank

SA broadcast partner: SABC

SA print and digital partner: Sunday Times

Destination partner: Franschhoek Wine Valley

“Partnering with MJFSA allows us to champion a moment of global significance for the country: a festival that brings international attention, meaningful economic activity, community upliftment and a powerful platform for African artistic expression,” says Buli Ndlovu, Nedbank’s executive head of personal and private banking marketing.

“Nedbank is proud to stand alongside the first African edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival. Franschhoek represents entrepreneurship, creativity and a unique lifestyle, all of which align strongly with our commitment to supporting SA’s small business economy while at the same time curating exclusive client experiences,” she says.

“We look forward to contributing to an event that will inspire, connect and deliver tangible social impact aligned with Nedbank’s own journey as a purpose-led organisation.”

Intimate setting for global voices

MJFSA is a jazz-inspired, multi-genre festival that blends the spirit of Montreux with the creative energy of Africa. Two stages — The Arches and The Jazz Village — will host a variety of performances, with the town offering a series of immersive cultural experiences throughout the weekend.

The festival will also support community organisations including Franco, a non-profit group that aims to create a connection between the various community and social projects in the Franschhoek area.

MJFSA will also support Franschhoek’s Uncorked Music Academy, ensuring its legacy extends far beyond the stage.

Further announcements, including ticketing, hospitality and travel packages, will follow in due course, say festival organisers.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

This article was sponsored by MJFSA