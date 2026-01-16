Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Discover Hazendal Wine Estate

This weekend, we invite you to experience the timeless elegance of Hazendal Wine Estate, one of the Cape’s most historic properties, with roots dating back to 1699.

Situated on the Bottelary Hills in Stellenbosch, Hazendal is renowned for its classical approach, refined balance, and wines that honour both heritage and modern craftsmanship.

Hazendal’s range is all about harmony; thoughtfully composed wines that move effortlessly from bright, expressive whites to structured, elegant reds. It’s a tasting that rewards slow sipping and good conversation, perfect for an unhurried weekend at The Tank Room.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Heritage White 2021

• Sémillon Sauvignon Blanc 2019

• Estate Chardonnay 2020

• Heritage Red 2021

• Pinotage 2020

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win BIG with Hazendal Wine Estate!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home two bottles of Hazendal Chenin Blanc!

If you appreciate wines with history, poise, and quiet confidence, this Hazendal tasting is not to be missed

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Cloof Wine Estate Take Centre Stage at The Tank Room

9 – 10 January 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Cloof Wine Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting that brought the bold energy of the Darling region to the room.

Guests explored a curated selection of Cloof’s distinctive wines, each one known for its vibrant personality, rich flavours, and playful edge.

From crisp, fruit-forward whites to powerful, expressive reds, every glass reflected Cloof’s adventurous approach to winemaking and their ability to balance fun with quality.

Thirty-seven wine lovers gathered to taste six standout wines, enjoying the variety and character that have made Cloof a favourite among wine lovers.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Very Sexy Shiraz 2024

• Zonin Prosecco Cuvee Brut N/V

• The Dark Side 2024

The verdict was clear: the top-performing wines of the evening impressed with their intensity, balance, and unmistakable Cloof character. What began as a tasting became a lively celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the joy of sharing great wine together.

Here’s to many more evenings filled with flavour, laughter, and great company, one glass at a time.

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 14 January to 18 January 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.