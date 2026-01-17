GARDEN ROUTE | Knysna people do your bit so that the taps don’t run dry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An aerial view shows just how empty the Akkerkloof Dam looked this week

Knysna folks, the water shortage in the town is critical and if we all don’t do our bit to stay within our level 4 restrictions, there is a good chance that the nightmare of empty taps will become a reality in the next week or so.

The media was briefed this week and told that the Akkerkloof Dam, which is the main source of water for Knysna, is sitting at 15%, which works out to 10 days’ water at the current rate of consumption.

Under level 4 restrictions in Knysna, households connected to the municipal water supply are limited to six kilolitres (6,000 litres) per household per month, which works out to about two hundred litres per household per day on average, 50 litres per person.

The worst-case scenario should water usage not be curbed, and if more flows out of the Akkerkloof Dam than comes in, is what is referred to as Day Zero — a situation that almost happened in Cape Town in 2018.

“In the event of Day Zero in Knysna, the reticulation system of water will be shut.

“Taps will be dry and residents will have to fetch water from collection points in the town,” said Western Cape local government department head Graham Paulse, who leads the provincial department that supports and oversees local government performance across the province.

It’s a terrifying situation, one which Cape Town narrowly averted in 2018 when residents really came on board to do their part in using as little water as possible.

The expression Day Zero was born of this Cape Town crisis, although at the last moment the city dodged dry taps by the skin of its teeth.

Obviously, stringent water measures affected residents, but it also clobbered tourism.

On a Knysna tourism WhatsApp group, a leading tour operator said that Cape Town’s drought cost tourism businesses, including national parks and private reserves, millions in lost revenue and there were job losses.

Knysna relies on tourism and although there haven’t been massive cancellations in bookings for accommodation, people who have booked are quite rightly nervous and asking whether they will have water or should they cancel holidays.

There seems to be consensus that accommodation establishments should be frank and explain that there is water, but there are restrictions.

But as this story spreads and the impending Day Zero is on the table, it is making for anxious tourism operators as nobody knows yet what will happen.

While the Knysna municipality and province are doing their best to intervene with short- and longer-term measures, if the whole community does its bit to save water it will go a long way, Knysna mayor Thando Matika says.

Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell said he would be “going on his knees” to the National Treasury and cabinet next week to have the Knysna water crisis declared a provincial disaster, which expedites getting funds from the national government to go towards alleviating the situation.

Although Knysna has been hit the hardest by the water shortage, Bredell said the drought had caused dams to be significantly lower than usual.

“Garden Route dams [combined dams for the area] are 43.5 % full this year, compared with 90% this time last year,” he said.

The whole area looks and feels dry.

I went with my photographer to the Akkerkloof and this big water body looks pitiful, levels way lower than its banks.

From an aerial view, it looks like somebody pulled a plug, although the Egyptian geese were loudly and happily quacking in what is left of their pond. It’s scary.!

At the time of writing this, I can’t say if the taps will run dry, but after seeing the dam, my attitude is going to change, that’s for sure.

I have been burying my head in the sand, but this is not the time to be cavalier about the water situation.

Let’s face it, Knysna people, we have all had enough unplanned water outages that last a day or longer, so it’s not like we don’t have some practise in the situation.

I will buy drinking water before it runs out. Between the two of us, we consume about four litres of filtered water a day, so if it’s not going to come out of the tap, we need a generous supply of those huge 5l bottles for potable water.

I have a friend who is already using a container of water in her kitchen sink to wash and rewash dishes in and it looks disgusting.

I cannot see the point of washing cutlery and crockery in grubby water. So the option here is to buy paper plates and plastic forks and then simply throw them away. Cook on a braai to save greasy plates.

Apparently a modern, energy-efficient dishwasher typically uses nine to 12 litres of water per cycle, which can actually be less than washing dishes by hand, especially if you rinse under a running tap, so this is the way to go.

I am told by a plumber that washing dishes under a running tap can chew up to 60 litres of water in one session.

Just piling dishes into the machine is also good for any marriage because it takes away all chirps about whose turn it is to wash dishes.

We have two cats who are spoilt and turn their noses up at still water in a bowl. Joe has to have running water out of the bath and Leo drinks from the garden tap.

I have put a big bowl of water next to their food and a huge glass of water in the bath and I daresay if they get thirsty enough, they will drink it.

The thought that we might run out of water to flush toilets is a nightmare, so it’s time to start collecting buckets — it’s actually not a bad idea to invest in some more containers — for grey water from quick showers.

Obviously, it’s prudent to urinate in the garden and save toilet water for the real deal that simply has to be flushed.

I have a thing about my car being clean and even enjoy sitting at the carwash.

At this stage some carwash operations are still happening courtesy of borehole or spike water, while others have been shut down.

I guess I might have to actually spit and polish my own car which won’t kill me.

When it comes to the garden it’s already a disaster. The sun has been particularly ferocious so far this summer and the grass looks like it’s burnt, while sad plants wilt around us, even aloes.

I have two plants that I will save, even if I have to share my bathing water, and that’s the catnip bush and a ficus variety that has lived faithfully with us for 10 years — and my rosemary bush.

When it comes to washing clothes, the recommendation is to put as much as possible into the machine for each wash, which means things come out creased and colours can run, but, hey, these are desperate times.

Will we have to handwash clothes if the taps run dry is a grim thought.

Bathing out of a bucket isn’t as hard as it sounds. I’ve had practice in previous water outages, but washing hair is another story.

I guess if the worst comes to the worst we will all have dirty manes.

I recently used a body scrub liberally and the water suddenly just died. I was greasy and gritty all day until the water came back that night.

Taps and showers at public beach ablutions have been turned off, putting paid to the swim then shower courtesy of free water trick.

The use of municipal drinking water for non-essential purposes is prohibited, including watering gardens or lawns, washing cars or boats, hosing down paved areas, and filling or topping up swimming pools.

Residents are expected to use water only for essential needs such as drinking, cooking, basic hygiene and sanitation.

Businesses and high-water use operations are required to reduce consumption significantly or switch to alternative water sources where possible.

It was made patently clear this week at the media briefing that businesses or even individuals who exceed the water limit will be identified, named and shamed.

A group of citizens gathered on Sunday to pray for rain and some is expected later this week, although it will take a lot more than this to make a real dent in the water shortage.

I remind myself of my mother’s words in bad times: “This, too, shall pass — the sun always comes up.”

The Knysna municipality puts updates on its website and Facebook page. Residents can report water wastage or broken pipes on 044-302-6331 or on WhatsApp: 060-998-7000.

