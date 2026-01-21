‘Stronger than ever’: Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow mark eight years of marriage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are still head over heels in love.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, retired NFL star Tim Tebow, are celebrating eight years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot at a magical ceremony in Franschhoek in the Western Cape in 2020 and welcomed their first child together in 2025.

Marking the milestone, the pair took to Instagram to pen heartfelt messages to each other.

Demi-Leigh expressed her love for her husband gushing over how he is the perfect man for her. “I’ve loved you for eight years, dreamt of forever with you for seven years and lived life with you for six years. We’re a stronger team now than ever before. Parenting with you is my favourite version of us yet! I love you,” she wrote.