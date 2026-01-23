Prestons Liquor Stores special

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Paul Wallace Family Wines

This weekend, we’re pouring the distinctive wines of Paul Wallace Family Estate, a boutique Elgin Valley producer celebrated for its hands-on approach, expressive storytelling, and wines that reflect both passion and place.

Every bottle from Paul Wallace carries a personal touch; crafted with care, character, and a deep respect for the vineyard. The estate’s range is known for its individuality, with each wine offering its own personality and narrative. From vibrant whites to elegant, soulful reds, this tasting is a journey through thoughtfully made wines that reward curiosity and conversation.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Off the Record Chenin Blanc 2024

• Little Flirt Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Reflection Chardonnay 2024

• Brave Heart Pinot Noir 2022

• Black Dog Malbec 2022

• Off the Record Syrah 2023

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win with Paul Wallace!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Off the Record Chenin Blanc and a bottle of Off the Record Syrah.

Come sip, savour, and discover wines made with heart, honesty, and a whole lot of character.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Hazendal Wines Took Centre Stage at The Tank Room

16 - 17 January 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Hazendal Wine Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting steeped in heritage and craftsmanship. Guests explored a carefully curated selection of Hazendal’s wines; each one reflecting centuries of tradition combined with a modern, refined approach to winemaking. From elegant, expressive whites to beautifully structured reds, every glass showcased the balance, finesse, and attention to detail that define the Hazendal name.

Thirty-two wine lovers gathered to enjoy six distinctive wines, discovering the depth and character that have made Hazendal a standout in Stellenbosch.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

• Heritage White 2021

The verdict was clear: the top-performing wines of the evening impressed with their elegance, complexity, and lasting appeal. What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of history, quality, and the pleasure of sharing exceptional wine in good company.

Here’s to many more moments worth savouring, one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 21 January to 25 January 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.