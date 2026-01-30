Sponsored Content

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Warwick Estate

This weekend, we’re pouring the distinctive wines of Warwick Estate, situated in the foothills and mid-slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain, with altitudes ranging from 240 to 360 metres above sea level, our estate carries all the elements required to make world-class wine.

Warwick’s First Lady range embodies our unwavering commitment to quality, elegance, and sophistication.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• The First Lady Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• The First Lady Chardonnay 2025

• The First Lady Chenin Blanc 2025

• The First Lady Dry Rosé 2025

• The First Lady Pinotage 2024

• The First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win with Warwick Estate!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of The First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon Magnum.

Come sip, savour, and discover wines made with heart, honesty, and a whole lot of character

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

The Wines of Paul Wallace Family Estate Took Centre Stage at The Tank Room

23 - 24 January 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Paul Wallace Family Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting rooted in family, passion, and place.

Guests explored a thoughtfully curated selection of Paul Wallace’s wines, each one crafted with a hands-on approach that reflects the unique Helderberg terroir. From elegant, expressive whites to bold, characterful reds, every glass showcased the estate’s commitment to authenticity, balance, and honest winemaking. Twenty-four wine lovers gathered to enjoy six standout wines, experiencing the depth and personality that define the Paul Wallace Family Estate range.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Off the Record Syrah 2023

• Black Dog Malbec 2022

• Brave Heart Pinot Noir 2022

The verdict was clear: the top-performing wines of the evening impressed with their structure, character, and sense of place. What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of family heritage, craftsmanship, and the joy of sharing meaningful wines in great company.

Here’s to many more moments worth savouring, one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 28 January to 1 February 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors reject write-off of R137m in untraceable expenditure

2

Nelson Mandela Bay metro to restore power in phases starting at 2pm

3

NMU alumnus among SA’s top 10 most employable students

4

The face of bigotry: Lessons from SA to Minneapolis

5

Police seek community help in tracing Gqeberha rape suspect

Related Articles