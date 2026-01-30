Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Warwick Estate

This weekend, we’re pouring the distinctive wines of Warwick Estate, situated in the foothills and mid-slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain, with altitudes ranging from 240 to 360 metres above sea level, our estate carries all the elements required to make world-class wine.

Warwick’s First Lady range embodies our unwavering commitment to quality, elegance, and sophistication.

Prestons Liquor Stores

On the tasting table this weekend:

• The First Lady Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• The First Lady Chardonnay 2025

• The First Lady Chenin Blanc 2025

• The First Lady Dry Rosé 2025

• The First Lady Pinotage 2024

• The First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win with Warwick Estate!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of The First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon Magnum.

Come sip, savour, and discover wines made with heart, honesty, and a whole lot of character

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores

The Wines of Paul Wallace Family Estate Took Centre Stage at The Tank Room

23 - 24 January 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Paul Wallace Family Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting rooted in family, passion, and place.

Guests explored a thoughtfully curated selection of Paul Wallace’s wines, each one crafted with a hands-on approach that reflects the unique Helderberg terroir. From elegant, expressive whites to bold, characterful reds, every glass showcased the estate’s commitment to authenticity, balance, and honest winemaking. Twenty-four wine lovers gathered to enjoy six standout wines, experiencing the depth and personality that define the Paul Wallace Family Estate range.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Off the Record Syrah 2023

• Black Dog Malbec 2022

• Brave Heart Pinot Noir 2022

The verdict was clear: the top-performing wines of the evening impressed with their structure, character, and sense of place. What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of family heritage, craftsmanship, and the joy of sharing meaningful wines in great company.

Here’s to many more moments worth savouring, one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 28 January to 1 February 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.