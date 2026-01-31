A VINE TIME | Recalling the special memories of those first visits to wine estates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Alto Wine Estate is developed greatly from its early days of tasting wine in a barn

Every wine lover has a memory of what first got them hooked into this sometimes-esoteric world of tasting, talking about, collecting and sharing the pleasures of the fruits of the vine.

There is so much to explore in getting to know wine —where it’s grown, what happens in the vineyard and then in the cellar, the fermentation process and how it’s managed, the barrels and vessels used for fermenting and maturing, and the winemaker’s choices in blending the final bottle, plus the intrigue in setting a wine aside to age, to see how it develops rather than chasing instant gratification.

These stories come to life in visiting a wine farm, seeing where it is grown and made, seeing the mountain slopes up close, watching the harvest come in, meeting the people who make the wine, touring vineyards and historic manor houses, seeing winemaking processes in the cellar and the quietly ageing barrels, tasting wine in its natural home.

For many, that first visit to a wine farm is the start of a lifelong love affair with not just wine, but all the experiences of travel, food, beautiful places and interesting people who go along with it.

For me, two wine estates stand out – Alto and Delheim — first visited in the mid-1990s on a maiden trip to the winelands as a budding wine lover, and both re-visited many times since then, along with many other wine farms.

The contrast between those early days of wine tourism and today’s experiences is stark.

On that first visit to Alto, there wasn’t much more than a barn serving as a tasting room in front of the cellar nestled beneath the vineyards on the slopes of the Helderberg in the Stellenbosch “golden triangle”, where some of SA’s class-leading red wines, particularly cabernet sauvignon, are made.

We were welcomed by then-winemaker Hempies du Toit, acclaimed as much for his wine-making prowess as his stellar Springbok rugby career, emerging from the cellar in rugby shorts and slip-slops, to shake our hands.

Before the era of glossy tasting rooms, restaurants, visitor centres, art galleries and suchlike at farms that have become wine tourism destinations, we perched among the barrels and trophies in the makeshift space and tasted the wines with the down-to-earth winemaker. No frills, no fuss, it was just about the wines.

Of course we bought a case or two, and opened our last bottle of a 1992 Alto Rouge 10 years later, bringing back memories of that first journey into wine.

At Alto today, you’ll find an extensive three-year renovation under way to the cellar and visitor facilities, new cellars being added, vineyards being replanted on the neighbouring former Bilton estate, acquired by Alto in 2023 to support expansion of its vineyards and wine production.

The famed Alto Rouge celebrated its centenary in 2022 (SUPPLIED)

The tasting room and restaurant have moved for the duration of the renovations to a restored cellar on the Bilton property, named Klein Alto, but the focus remains on making a small portfolio of premium Stellenbosch red wines on the over 100-year-old estate.

The famed Alto Rouge celebrated its centenary in 2022, and this is the vintage currently on the market.

An ever-reliable red for gifts and gatherings of all kinds, Alto Rouge is always a blend of varying proportions of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz, supported by cab franc, petit verdot and/or merlot.

The centenary 2022 is rich with concentrated fruit, reminiscent of a mellow autumn, with herby fynbos and a touch of savoury smokiness, the palate plummy, blackberries and figs, woven around the sharpness of graphite and pine needles. Plush tannins and freshness, underpinned by the backbone for ageing.

In a word, a classic. And great value at around R110-R135.

For me, the hidden gem of Alto is the Estate Blend (R450), the 2022 a similar blend to the Alto Rouge, with 60% cabernet sauvignon, 30% shiraz, and 10% cab franc, but a completely different wine that should be considered in the ranks of icons like Kanonkop Paul Sauer and Meerlust Rubicon.

Bigger and bolder than the Rouge, the wine is deep inky-dark red, with heady aromas of fynbos, cedar spice, pencil shavings, leading into intense blackcurrant flavours, dried figs, smoky-leafiness, and a distinct salty-savoury, Marmite-like, finish.

The wine is layered, complex, structured (muscular, they say), super enjoyable now, but also one to watch mature into full potential over the next 10-15 years.

The Alto Estate Blend is the hidden gem (SUPPLIED)

Also available in a gift-boxed magnum, Alto Estate is rated Platter’s 5* and the guide’s Red Wine Blend of the Year, and also earned 94 points and top 10 spot in winemag.co.za’s Signature Red Blend Report.

In between, look out for Alto Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon (both ±R290), the core of the blends and in their standalone versions, top-level Stellenbosch reds, complex and classic.

