GARDEN ROUTE | Veteran, up and coming, and brand new Garden Route Festivals

The Zip Zap Circus is on stage in the Klein Karoo for the first time with MOYA. Picture: Joan Ward.

It’s important to have things to look forward to, occasions or getaways, or, in this part of the world, festivals, that break the mundane.

And so, as we roll into 2026, here are some Garden Route festival offerings to put on your calendar for the first part of the year.

The KKNK (Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees) is an annual arts festival in Oudtshoorn featuring theatre, music, comedy, visual arts and more, and it is one of South Africa’s largest arts festivals, attracting 80,804 festival-goers in 2025.

“With an estimated annual economic impact on Oudtshoorn of between R72m and R89m, the KKNK remains the largest economic stimulator in Oudtshoorn,” KKNK CEO and artistic director Hugo Theart said.

“Furthermore, the KKNK is a key contributor and active role-player in the local economy and tourism, with an estimated annual economic impact of between R161m and R178m in the Western Cape.

“In addition, the KKNK makes a substantial, though immeasurable, annual impact on Oudtshoorn, including spending by sponsors, artists, partners, festivalgoers and the KKNK itself.

“In doing so, the festival supports and promotes informal job creation and local business activity throughout town.”

Coming to the KKNK is the comedy drama ‘Lemoene, lemoene, lemoene, lemoene, lemoene’ with Mienke Ehlers and Dean John Smith. Picture: Gys Loubser (Gys Loubser)

The highlights of the KKNK lie in its remarkable mix of theatre productions, comedy, music, art, dance and literary talks, as well as a festival atmosphere that spills through the streets of Oudtshoorn for a full week.

The KKNK, sponsored by Absa, also known as the mother of the Afrikaans festivals, celebrates its 30th birthday this year from March 28 to April 4.

Nataniël shares the stage with Charl du Plessis in SOOIBRAND. Picture: Clinton Lubbe (Clinton Lubbe)

It all happens here!

Each year the festival premieres new South African plays that often go on to national acclaim, while leading comedians and cabaret artists test fresh material before packed theatres.

Alongside the formal programme, the festival village, with its food stalls, wine tents and open-air performances, creates the social heartbeat of the event.

“We invite everyone to the special birthday celebration in the heart of the Klein Karoo,” Theart said.

“It is eight days of full-on festivities, with entertainment that includes something for everyone, young and old.

“We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you.”

Well-known artists and musicians will take to two music stages at the home ground of the festival, called the feesmark, and there will even be a children’s programme in the Klein KKNK theatre.

Theart says it’s all affordable and that there is also free entertainment at premises in Baron van Reede Street.

The opening concert on March 28 is jam-packed with surprises, he added.

There is so much on during this week, the only way of choosing is to peruse the programme available online at kknk.co.za.

Tickets are available from Webtickets or the KKNK office.

For more information, contact 044-203 8600, info@kknk.co.za or send a WhatsApp to 065-285 2337.

Last year the Italian Street Festival made its debut in Knysna, and it was so well supported that it’s back this year in March.

Thesen Harbour Town in Knysna is set to come alive with the sights, sounds and flavours of Italy as the second edition returns on March 21 and 22.

“It promises a vibrant, immersive celebration of Italian culture — a taste of la dolce vita in the heart of the Garden Route — that is not to be missed, “ said one of the organisers, Nicci Rousseau-Schmidt.

Check out the Italian scooters at the Knysna Italian Street Festival. (SUPPLIED)

Of course, we can expect authentic Italian cuisine and fine wines, but there’s also going to be live music and family-friendly activities.

Adding to the experience will be an iconic showcase of Italian motoring excellence, from classic Vespas and Fiats to legendary Ferraris and Lamborghinis, showcasing both old-world charm and modern design.

This year marks a collaboration with ItalCham, the Italian-South African Chamber of Trade and Industries.

Pamina Bohrer, from ItalCham, said following a successful fest in Cape Town, they aimed to host three annual Italy in Town events across South Africa — Cape Town, Johannesburg and the Garden Route edition in Knysna.

“The events are about celebrating Italian culture, cuisine and lifestyle beyond the major metropolitan centres,” Bohrer said.

“This partnership brings together the ItalCham mission to promote Italian excellence in South Africa with the festival’s strong local roots and vibrant community spirit.

“Through this collaboration, ItalCham will support the festival in strengthening its Italian identity, fostering cultural exchange and creating meaningful connections between Italian businesses and brands and the South African public.”

Some 2,200 people attended the inaugural festival in 2025, with visitors coming from around the Garden Route, but also from Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape.

Chris van der Merwe, from RE/MAX Coastal, the Festival’s main sponsor, said they were excited to be involved.

Early bird tickets for R150 are available on Quicket. They will cost R180 in March and R200 at the entrance.

Limited VIP tickets are available at R500 per person, and these include reserved seating, welcome drinks and a charcuterie board.

Follow the festival’s social media channels for regular updates: Facebook: knysna_street_festival or on Instagram: @knysna_Italian_street_festival.

The ART CATWALK is brand new this year. It is an innovative art show to be presented in Knysna on February 12 at the Simola Hotel Country Club & Spa.

Instead of a traditional static exhibition, it’s styled more like a fashion runway show — but for art.

Artists literally parade their work down a red carpet, explaining their pieces on stage as they go, before the artworks are displayed on easels for attendees to enjoy and purchase.

The concept was inspired by Kunst in de Kas from the Netherlands, where this idea was pioneered as the “first art show on the red carpet”.

The event is curated by the Knysna Arts Society (in partnership with Kunst in de Kas) and will feature around 26 participating artists, all dressed in black and/or white, who will present their creations in this playful, glamorous format.

Alongside the art walk, guests can expect fine wine tasting and gourmet catering, and an MC or narrator will introduce each artist’s intent and story, adding context to the visuals.

Tickets are limited, so advance booking is recommended.

Art will be selected and curated by an independent professional for this prestigious event.

If you would like to buy tickets, follow this Quicket link.

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/353876-art-catwalk/#/

