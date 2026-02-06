A VINE TIME | Glenelly Estate owner reaches her centenary as SA winemaking celebrates 367th anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glenelly Estate owner May de Lencquesaing celebrated her 100th birthday in 2025 and is joined by her grandson, Glenelly CEO Nicolas Bureau (SUPPLIED)

Glenelly’s flagship, Lady May 2020, was released in 2025 to mark Madame’s 100th birthday (SUPPLIED)

South African winemaking celebrated its 367th anniversary in the past week, on February 2 to be exact.

There is no other country in the world that can pinpoint the birth of its wine industry to a particular year, let alone an exact day.

But we can, thanks to the diary of that early coloniser of the Cape, Jan van Riebeeck, who wrote on February 2 1659 that “today, praise be to God, wine was made for the first time from Cape grapes”.

Groot Constantia was established about 25 years later, in 1685, and is the country’s oldest working wine farm.

There are numerous SA wine estates and farms that can trace their histories back over one, two or three centuries, but there is only one whose owner can trace her life over a century.

Glenelly Estate owner Madame May-Eliane de Lencquesaing celebrated her centenary birthday last year, on the youthful 23-year-old Stellenbosch estate where she still plays an active role, keeping her grandson Nicolas Bureau, the estate CEO, and winemaker Dirk van Zyl on their toes.

Glenelly, which she bought as a disused fruit farm in 2003 when she was 78, represents just one chapter in Madame’s remarkable life.

Born into one of Bordeaux’s oldest wine families, the Miailhe, as a teenager during World War Two she cycled past Nazi soldiers to deliver fresh produce to Jewish refugees in hiding.

As wife to a senior French army officer, she lived in countries as diverse as Algeria and the US, as well as being involved in her mother’s family business in the Philippines, and inherited the family estate in Bordeaux — Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande — in 1978.

She sold the majority share after successfully running the estate for 30 years, in the process becoming instrumental in putting Bordeaux wines on the global stage, and, as if all that wasn’t enough, embarked on her South African adventure as an almost-octogenarian.

South Africa, and Stellenbosch especially, enticed her because she says: “I believe in South Africa’s soil, microclimate and potential for quality wines, and I wanted to continue the French heritage of winemaking in South Africa that goes back more than three centuries.

“My vision was to establish Glenelly as a world-class estate, producing award-winning wines with power, elegance and balance.”

Glenelly’s flagship Lady May (R980) is released after five years combined maturation in French oak (24 months) and bottled annually in Madame May’s birthday week.

To mark her centenary last year, the 2020 vintage was released with a commemorative label, making it a great collector’s item.

Winemaker Dirk van Zyl is particularly proud of the current 2020 vintage after a French wine critic at a recent tasting hailed it as “what Bordeaux should be”, exhibiting the tension of a fine Bordeaux rather than the over-ripe, higher-alcohol, intensely oaked “fruit bombs” that producers started making around the 1990s to attract high scores from wine critic Robert Parker.

In the wine’s concentrated aromas of cassis and inky dark berries, with touches of cedar spice, the palate with polished tannins supporting intense dark fruit, herbs, cedar spice woven through, one gets a sense of the fine balance between making a wine that is superbly drinkable now (rated 5* in Platter’s), but also built to last.

Van Zyl refers to the Glenelly Estate Reserve 2017 (R380) as “a Bordeaux blend with a dirty little secret” as, like the classic clarets that it emulates, it has a dash of Syrah adding black pepper zing to the rich, intense dark fruit, Christmas cake and warm spice aromas and flavours balanced by a fresh acidity.

As the winemaker aptly puts it: “We’ve achieved Glenelly’s holy grail of finely balanced power and elegance, with finesse.” Indeed.

Glenelly’s Glass Collection range, all priced under R200 except for the utterly outstanding Cabernet Franc at a deserved R250, offer a great entry point to the estate’s focus on Chardonnay and Bordeaux varietals, blending Stellenbosch character with French flair.

Van Zyl says he aims to make these wines “more accessible than previous vintages — which doesn’t mean diluted, more that the fruit is amped up, with juiciness and texture".

“At this price, the wine must be fun, not difficult to drink.”

And they are exactly that.

In apt tribute on Madame May’s 100th birthday, her team aptly said: “She is a reminder that reinvention knows no age, passion does not fade, and true legacy is not measured in years but in impact.”