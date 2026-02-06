Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Franschoek Cellar

Carefully crafted by their winemaker, Franschhoek Cellar wines aim to capture the true nature and magnificence of the Cape Winelands and the magic of the Franschhoek Valley in every sip.

Their purpose is to share the ethereal magic of Franschhoek and the gift of Joie de Vivre - a moment of exuberant enjoyment, with the world.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Franschhoek Cellar Club House Rosé

• Franschhoek Cellar La Cotte Mill Chenin Blanc

• Franschhoek Cellar Statue de Femme Sauvignon Blanc

• Franschhoek Cellar Our Town Hall Chardonnay unoaked

• Franschhoek CellarThe Old Museum Merlot

• Franschhoek Cellar Baker Station Shiraz

• Franschhoek Cellar The Churchyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win with Franschhoek Cellar!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Franschhoek Cellar The Last Elephant.

Come sip, savour, and discover wines made with heart, honesty, and a whole lot of character

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Warwick Wines at The Tank Room

30 - 31 January 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Warwick Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that reflected the grace and character of Stellenbosch winemaking.

Guests explored a curated selection of Warwick’s wines, each one crafted with precision, balance, and a deep respect for the land. From beautifully expressive whites to poised, age-worthy reds, every glass showcased the estate’s commitment to elegance, consistency, and timeless style.

Thirty-four wine lovers gathered to enjoy six distinctive wines, discovering the finesse and structure that have made Warwick a trusted name among wine lovers.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• The First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

• The First Lady Chardonnay 2025

These standout wines of the evening impressed with their refinement, complexity, and quiet confidence. What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the joy of sharing exceptional wine in great company.

Here’s to many more moments worth raising a glass to — one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 4 February to 8 February 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.