Cardi B falls over while giving robot a lap dance

Cardi B survived an embarrassing incident with a robot while in San Francisco to perform at the 'Super Bowl LX Halftime Show' on Sunday

Cardi B tumbled to the ground after giving a robot a lap dance outside her San Francisco, California, hotel before the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was seen making playful gestures and suggestive innuendos in front of the robot as a crowd gathered nearby.

Footage captured by US celebrity news agency TMZ shows Cardi B approaching the robot and telling onlookers she planned to give it a lap dance.

The New York-born rapper then posed suggestively and danced around the machine as members of the public watched and recorded the moment.

Delete or I will sue …immediately — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 8, 2026

But after leaning in towards the robot and putting her arms around its neck, the star lost her balance and stumbled backwards on her stiletto heels, falling to the ground.

The robot then fell on her as the onlookers reacted with surprise.

Laughing off the incident, the star was quick to get back on her feet, appearing uninjured and continuing to interact with fans.

The rapper was in San Francisco as part of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Haftime Show with Bad Bunny, with numerous celebrities in the city before the biggest sporting event in the US.

The National Football League championship weekend regularly draws high-profile performers, media personalities and millions of viewers around the world.

Neither Cardi B nor her representatives have issued a formal statement about the incident.