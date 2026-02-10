MaBlerh to host ‘Girls Trip: Africa’ reunion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mthokozisi 'MaBlerh' Cele is set to host 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa' reunion.

Mthokozisi “MaBlerh” Cele is gearing up to host the first reunion of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

The media personality has hosted The Real Housewives of Durban reunion three times, but says this global reunion is one he is especially looking forward to.

“Hosting the first Ultimate Girls Trip reunion in the world, on African soil, is something I am incredibly proud of,” he said.

“The season is dramatic, intense and completely unfiltered.

“The emotions are real, the conflicts are real, and nothing feels manufactured.

“I have been glued to my screen every week watching the drama play out.”

The reunion is set to air on February 20, and MaBlerh said viewers could expect to see him leave no stone unturned after such a drama-filled season.

“Going into this reunion, I plan to address everything head-on.

“Everyone will be held accountable, and everything will be put on the table.

“My approach is not to avoid any topic or soften the truth.

“If it happened, it will be discussed openly and honestly.

“I am a professional, and I have been curating conversations for years.

“I remain impartial by holding everyone to the same standard.

“There will be no favouritism, no special treatment and no protection from accountability.

“This season feels bigger and bolder. The setting adds depth, the cast brings history, and the conversations go further than viewers may expect.”

