Siviwe Gwarube, Thami Dish, Bernice Swart: best and worst dressed Sona 2026

SIVIWE GWARUBE

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube outside the Cape Town City Hall where the 2026 SONA is taking place. Picture: GCIS (GCIS)

Taking on an elevated workwear look, Siviwe Gwarube understood what the mission was on the Sona red carpet. The pinstriped dress is nipped at the waist, giving the formal fabric a chic flair. Paired appropriately with a middle part bob and thick framed cats-eye spectacles that complement the sharp lines of the all work and play dress, this is how you rock up at parliament’s doorstep with stellar results.

NONCEBA MHLAULI

Deputy Minister in the Presidency @NoncebaMhlauli dressed by Inami Classics. Make up: Beats By Akhile pic.twitter.com/gCaVZusyIQ — Mandisa (@MandisaM9) February 12, 2026

Never one to shy away from embracing cultural pieces on the job, Mhlauli went for a Zulu-inspired regalia featuring beloved pieces that represent the best of Southern African embellishments with cowrie shells and seed beads.

THAMI DISH

Thami Dish outside the Cape Town City Hall where the 2026 Sona is taking place. Picture: ProudlySA (ProudlySA)

While many might have joked that his look seems better suited for a wedding, it’s really the symbolism that makes this by far the best in his repertoire. The red carpet host typically goes for larger-than-life silhouettes with sweeping trains or maxi skirts and this year was no exception. Blurring gender lines, Dish opted for an all-white suit with dramatic shirt and train combo, the latter serving (no pun intended) as a pledge on which attendees swore to wear local. With the promise that it might be auctioned off in support of local fashion artisans, this is by far the most considered decision made in honour of South Africa’s often neglected designers.

PEACE MABE

Peace Mabe (centre) shines in an inspired dress. (Gallo Images)

Blending the geometric patterning of Xhosa print, vibrant Sotho shweshwe print and East Asian flourishes, Mabe was a canvas showcasing the kaleidoscopic symbol of South Africa’s diversity. The vibrant colours work best on her full figure that came alive as she moved in interviews, making it the most telegenic outfit of the day.

WORST

BERNICE SWARTS

Bernice Swart. (GCIS)

In what is best suited for a Bridgerton meets Star Wars episode, Swarts was miscast in her role as a representative of parliament. Decked in a reflective metallic fabric and dozens of pearls, the opulent Elizabethan gown makes her ready to yell “Let them eat cake” a la Marie Antoinette, or at the very least hoping to wish the latest entrants of the Hunger Games a year where the odds will ever be in their favour.

STELLA NDABENI-ABRAHAMS

Sona 2026 red carpet | Minister Stella Ndabeni is wearing a Mpondo-inspired outfit and she encourages people to buy local. pic.twitter.com/MyBVh8eX3k — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 12, 2026

Yes, South African cultures are detailed with exaggerated cuts and embellishments. However, many an attendee seemed lost on whether this was a day at the Met or their chance to shine as the belle of a glitzy ball. The small business development minister seemed hungry for a time-travel trip back to the Edwardian era of veils and gowns while still embracing the colours and patterns found in Mzansi. Is it a mix worth making? Yes? Did it work? Not with the clashing concepts attempted.

SINAZO MASINA

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition Mzwandile Masina, with his spouse, Sinazo Masina. Picture: ParliamentRSA (ParliamentRSA)

In the wise words of Aretha Franklin commenting on the vocal abilities of Taylor Swift, “beautiful gowns”. Masina leaves little to be desired while wearing local but not quite understanding that it is not a night at her matric dance. The gown hugs her body beautifully and the dreamy ocean wave details are a splendour, but it’s not the right fit for a guest to the most important sitting to kick off the year in government.