A VINE TIME | Lifetime of learning puts Spier into global elite of chenin blanc

Spier cellar master Johan Jordaan says soil and vine health are central to building wines of integrity.

Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc (SUPPLIED)

Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc (SUPPLIED)

From Socrates, considered the founder of Western philosophy, to Aristotle, to countless modern-day thinkers, there runs a golden thread of wisdom — that growth comes from recognising that “the more you know, the more you realise how much you don’t know”.

Spier cellar master Johan Jordaan is a good example of this attitude of lifelong learning and continuous improvement because, despite his rare achievement of being named global Chenin Blanc Master Winemaker two years in a row, he still describes himself as “an eternal student of the craft” of winemaking.

It’s a rare achievement not only for winning the title for two consecutive years, but because the status is only accorded to “the best of the best” that emerges from the series of Global Wine Masters competitions, each focused on a key variety or style, run annually by wine trade magazine The Drinks Business.

The top-level Master medallists from each blind-judged competition, for example in chenin blanc, pinot noir, rosé or sparkling, are retasted, blind again, to determine one Grand Master medal for the single most outstanding wine, and the Master Winemaker in that category.

The competition judges wines solely on style and merit, eliminating preconceptions and bias around regions and brands, with a panel of masters of wine, master sommeliers and senior buyers tasting blind, with only the price bracket and category revealed.

The Grand Master medals and Master Winemakers from the 2025 series of competitions were announced in Paris earlier this week, cementing the place of both Spier and SA in the global elite of chenin blanc.

The results also highlight the depth in Spier’s portfolio of chenin blancs, the wine it considers its signature variety, with Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc 2023 having received the Chenin Blanc Grand Master medal, while Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc 2024 was one of only three to earn a Master medal.

Jordaan took the Chenin Blanc Master Winemaker title the previous year on the back of the achievements of Spier Good Natured Chenin Blanc 2023 and 21 Gables Chenin Blanc 2022 which both earned Master medals.

He says the recognition reflects Spier’s long-term commitment to intentional winemaking.

“We plan the wine from the soil to the glass, marrying terroir with the style of wine we intend to make.

“Central to our winemaking philosophy is soil regeneration, nurturing living, resilient soils that support vine health over the long term rather than pursuing short-term yields.

“This approach aligns with Spier’s broader commitment to farming practices that restore ecosystems, encourage biodiversity and allow vineyards to express their natural character.

“As an eternal student of the craft, I believe success lies in building wines of integrity that are shaped by place, patience and a long-term commitment to the soil.

“In the case of our 21 Gables Chenin Blanc, the wine is crafted from a certified Heritage Vineyard carrying the history of the many hands that have nurtured the vines over decades.

“Exceptional chenin blancs involve the effort of many people and it’s for this very reason that this recognition belongs to our entire team,” he said.

The grapes for the Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc 2023 (±R300) were hand-picked from old vine single vineyards situated in the hills of the Tygerberg near Cape Town, where the cold Atlantic Ocean breezes temper the heat for optimal ripening.

The wine balances fresh acidity and fine texture, depth and complexity derived from barrel fermentation and about a year of maturation in oak.

Generous, concentrated fruit — juicy pear, peach, litchi and melon lifted by zesty citrus rind and spice — is finely balanced with bright, integrated acidity, making a textured, elegant wine with the freshness and structure to reward careful cellaring.

A definite foodie wine, it will work well with rich meats like pork belly or duck breast and lightly spicy dishes like smoked mussels or a korma curry.

Similarly from the cool Tygerberg hills, Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc 2024 (R110-R150) was also fermented predominantly in oak and matured for six months in a combination of aged French oak barrels, a little lighter in weight than the 21 Gables, but no less complex and delicious.

Lush apricot, ripe peach and notes of floral and honeydew are lifted by lingering lime freshness.

Great either on its own or with food, for a wine of complexity and character beyond the everyday.

Speaking of the everyday but with character, the “standard” Spier Signature Chenin Blanc is an absolutely reliable crowd-pleasing go-to wine for any occasion that over-delivers on its price (±R75-R90, available just about everywhere, so shop around for specials).