Prestons Liquor Stores specials

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Bubbles & Bliss

Pop the cork, pour the love Valentine’s Day just got a little more bubbly with our exclusive Cap Classique tasting!

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Pierre Jourdan Brut Cap Classique NV

• De Grendel Brut Cap Classique 2023

• Tokara Blanc de Blanc Cap Classique 2018

• Pierre Jourdan Belle Rosé Cap Classique NV

• De Grendel Proposal Hill Cap Classique 2023

• Pierre Jourdan Silk Nectar Cap Classique NV

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Stand a chance to Win!

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Pierre Jourdan Brut Cap Classique & De Grendel Brut Cap Classique.

Come sip, savour, and discover wines made with heart, honesty, and a whole lot of character.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (supplied)

Franschhoek Wines at The Tank Room

6 - 7 February 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Franschhoek Cellar to The Tank Room for a lively and well-rounded tasting experience. Guests enjoyed a diverse selection of wines that reflected the cellar’s Franschhoek Valley heritage. From fresh, aromatic whites to smooth, approachable reds crafted for easy enjoyment.

Nineteen wine lovers gathered to enjoy seven distinctive wines, discovering vibrant whites to elegant reds, a portfolio that reflects the diversity of the Franschhoek Valley itself.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Franschhoek Cellar The Churchyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

• Franschhoek Cellar Baker Station Shiraz 2024

• Franschhoek Cellar La Cotte Mill Chenin Blanc 2025

Each glass showcased Franschhoek Cellar’s focus on balance, consistency, and style, offering wines that are both familiar and expressive, and perfect for sharing around the table.

Here’s to many more moments worth raising a glass to — one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 11 February to 15 February 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.