GARDEN ROUTE | Shark spotters save the day in Plett

In just minutes, Main Beach at Plett was cleared by Plett Shark Spotters when a bronze whaler was spotted in the ocean

We had one of those halcyon days swimming off Main Beach in Plettenberg Bay this past weekend.

The water was crystal clear, that Mauritius colour, it was warm and just totally delicious. Every reason to celebrate living here.

We both snorkeled, which meant going a bit further out to beyond the breakers to the right of the beach where the rocks are.

There were schools of steenbras, some black tail, lots of little silver jobs, and an unidentified fish with a parrot-like beak and splotches of brown on his body. Even an octopus.

There were lots of people swimming.

Now here’s the thing — if we go for a walk anywhere, especially near the forest, at this time of the year, snakes are on my mind. My eyes are peeled for them; I take my stick with me and never walk in the front.

Not once during this swim, did the thought of a shark even enter my mind. I never heard the ‘Dun… dun. Dun… dun. Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun…’ famous two-note theme from the movie Jaws which has become one of the most recognisable pieces of film music ever written.

After lots of swimming, more umbrellas were being erected, more people were coming to the beach for the afternoon, and so we packed up and strolled over to the Plett Angling Club for fish on the beach.

No sooner had an icy ale appeared than there was suddenly a very loud piercing whistle.

It was quite spectacular to watch what actually happened next. Lifeguards somehow got people out of that water in minutes and guards on boards were dispatched to where the surfers were to evacuate them.

We all looked in great excitement expecting to see a giant fin sticking out of the water. Somebody said a bronze whaler had been seen.

I didn’t see it, but it was super-impressive to see how the shark spotter initiative really works.

The original Shark Spotters programme was launched in Cape Town in 2004. Then the Plett Shark Spotters programme was established in Plett in November 2022 after two fatal attacks that year, one at Central Beach and the other at Sanctuary Beach.

Plett Shark Spotters started in partnership between the Bitou municipality, the local Plett Shark Action Group and an existing Shark Spotters team, who have a long history of monitoring sharks in South Africa.

Local spotters were trained and became operational on five of Plett’s busiest beaches, improving safety for swimmers and surfers with continuous shark surveillance.

They are now a dedicated team of 14 — 12 actual spotters and two managers.

They occupy permanent positions at Whale Tail, Lookout, The Wedge, Central Beach, Robberg and the Wreck.

And there’s no doubt they perform a “lifesaving” operation.

According to Plett Shark Spotters manager Melissa Nel, sharks are spotted all year round, not just in winter.

Beaches are temporarily closed (people not allowed in the water) for great white sharks, but also for bronze whaler sightings, she says.

In the past six months (between May 2025 and January 2026) the beaches have been temporarily closed 40 times!

Once sharks are seen entering the bathing area, the emergency shark alarm/siren is set off three times, and I can vouch for the fact it’s loud and super effective.

Shark Spotters operate an early warning system to mitigate the risk of shark encounters through collaborative efforts with Bitou municipality, Beach Control and Plett Lifeguards.

Trained observers stationed at elevated positions, including the Plettenberg Hotel, The Beacon Isle Hotel and Robberg mountain, utilise polarised sunglasses and binoculars to scan the ocean continuously.

Plett Shark Spotters on the alert, scanning for sharks (Plett Shark Spotters )

Upon sighting a shark, spotters immediately initiate emergency protocols, including sounding an alarm, while lifeguards advise water users to vacate the water until further notice.

This seamless collaboration ensures swift and effective response to potential threats, prioritising the safety of beachgoers.

The system aims to prevent spatial overlap between sharks and recreational water users, reducing the risk of negative interactions.

Given that the great white shark is the primary species of concern in Plettenberg Bay, spotters focus their efforts on detecting and monitoring these predators.

This programme costs just over R2.2 million a year.

“Spotter salaries contribute to 50% of this budget which Bitou municipality has now agreed to support and cover these salaries in full,” says Nel.

“The rest of the funds we need to raise ourselves to cover manager salaries, daily operational costs, outreach and education, research, admin, transport and so on.”

In addition to visual surveillance, Shark Spotters are working to implement beach signage and flag systems to provide real-time updates on spotting conditions.

Shark Spotters is not only committed to promoting safe recreational use of the ocean but also actively engages in research, education and conservation efforts in Plettenberg Bay.

Through educational initiatives, the organisation raises awareness about marine ecosystems and fosters a deeper appreciation for shark conservation.

Sharks seen in the water in Plett (SUPPLIED)

By integrating these aspects into its mission, Shark Spotters strives to create a sustainable balance between human activities and the natural environment along the South African coastline.

While Shark Spotters provide a lifesaving function, it is up to swimmers to be responsible:

Do not swim, surf or surfski when birds, dolphins or seals are feeding nearby.

Do not swim, surf or surfski when trek-netting, fishing or spearfishing are occurring.

Do not swim in deep water beyond the breakers.

Do not swim if you are bleeding.

Do not swim near river mouths.

Do not swim, surf or surfski at night.

Do not swim, surf or surfski if there has been a whale stranding nearby.

Obey beach officials if told to leave the water.

Plett Shark Spotters is a registered non-profit organisation and funding is essential to help sustain and grow the programme, says Nel.

“We have ocean and shark-themed merchandise for sale — keep an eye on our social media for market days — shark spotter-supported events, and we’re always open to collaborating with businesses on education and outreach initiatives.

“We also greatly appreciate operational gear donations, such as camping chairs, umbrellas, polarised sunglasses and other essential field equipment.

“These items are used daily on the cliffs and, due to constant exposure to the elements, need replacing often — they are critical to our operations.

“A heartfelt thank you to @huttonmedical and Genop for sponsoring Heliocare sunblock for our Shark Spotters team.

“Sun safety is a big part of keeping our team safe on the roof tops and mountains, and we’re incredibly grateful for this support.

“By helping protect our spotters, you’re also helping support the wider Plett community they serve.”

People can contribute by making once-off or monthly donations to support their work. Donations can be made to: Plett Shark Spotters, Standard Bank, branch: 051001, account number: 10184687894.

As an NPO with section 18A status, donors are eligible for a tax-deductible certificate.

For more information about Shark Spotters and beach safety protocols, visit https://sharkspotters.org.za/plett-shark-spotters/