Makhadzi readies to return to work after car accident

Makhadzi, who was injured in a car accident in December, is planning to return to the stage in May

Nearly six weeks after Makhadzi’s horrific car accident on December 31, the singer is gearing up to get back on stage.

The Ghanama hitmaker said in a statement on Monday that her doctors had given her the clearance to return to work.

“I am feeling good and would like to thank all the staff members, the nurses and the doctors from Netcare Pholosho in Polokwane for taking care of me from day one,” Makhadzi said.

“I would also like to thank minister of sport Gayton McKenzie, Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her executive, Polokwane mayor John Mpe, my family, my mother and my father, my team, fellow artists, The AFRIMA’s, Munguambe Foundation and all my followers for all the prayers and messages of support.”

Makhadzi is now preparing for her comeback show which will take place at Fountains, Pretoria, on May 1.

In an update in early January, the star said she had spent her time making new music while recovering.

“After the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to my injuries I will have to remain in home care for 10 weeks without performing.

“I know l am a soldier and I believe God is going to do a miracle,” she said at the time.

“I am slowly recovering well and trusting the process.

“I thank God for protecting my voice.

“Ten weeks might look like I will be lonely, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies.

“I won’t be performing but I will be in studio doing what He saved me for and not forgetting to thank Him for giving me a second chance to breathe.” — TshisaLIVE