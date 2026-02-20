Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Paul Clüver Wines

Carefully crafted in the heart of the Elgin Valley, Paul Clüver Family Wines reflect a deep respect for terroir, tradition, and sustainable farming. Each wine captures the cool-climate elegance and purity that the region is known for.

Their philosophy is rooted in family heritage, quality, and creating memorable moments to be shared around the table.

Prestons Liquors Stores (supplied)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Village Chardonnay 2023

• Estate Chardonnay 2023

• Riesling 2025

• Village Pinot Noir 2024

• Estate Pinot Noir 2021

Friday 20th February 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 21st February 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win with Paul Clüver Family Wines!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Village Chardonnay and Village Pinot Noir.

Come sip, savour, and discover wines crafted with care, character, and cool-climate charm.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Cap Classique Tasting at The Tank Room

13 – 14 February 2026

This past weekend, The Tank Room turned its focus to the fine art of Cap Classique, welcoming a curated selection of sparkling wines crafted in the traditional French bottle fermentation method. From vibrant Blanc de Blancs to elegant Brut Rosé and delicately balanced Brut styles, the lineup celebrated precision, patience, and the unmistakable finesse that only time on the lees can deliver. Each pour offered refined bubbles, bright citrus character, and layered complexity worthy of a special occasion.

Thirty Seven wine lovers gathered to explore six beautifully crafted Cap Classiques, discovering everything from crisp, mineral-driven expressions to silky, fruit-forward sparklers. The evening unfolded in a lively atmosphere, with guests appreciating the nuance of fine mousse, balanced acidity, and the craftsmanship behind each bottle.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Pierre Jourdan Belle Rosé NV

• De Grendel Proposal Hill 2023

• Tokara Blanc de Blanc 2018

• Pierre Jourdan Brut NV

From romantic rosé notes of strawberry and cream to bone-dry elegance and vibrant citrus-driven freshness, the top-rated selections showcased just how versatile and expressive Cap Classique can be. Each glass reflected meticulous craftsmanship, balance, and celebratory charm; wines made not only for milestones, but for moments worth elevating.

Here’s to many more sparkling evenings at The Tank Room, and to raising a glass with us again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 11 February to 15 February 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.