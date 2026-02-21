BOOK REVIEW | Discover Fast, Tasty Dishes in New Air-Fryer Cookbook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Try this dish of pork chops with roasted chakalaka from the 30-minute South African Air-fryer Cookbook

30-Minute South African Air-Fryer Cookbook

By Louisa Holst

(Human & Rousseau)

It’s every beginner foodie’s dream to find a cookbook that’s easy to follow which will also create delicious meals that can be added into the weekly dinner rotation.

I recently tried the Pork Chops with Roasted Chakalaka recipe from Louisa Holst’s 30-Minute South African Air-Fryer Cookbook, and to say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement.

The recipe was refreshingly easy to follow, with clear and accurate instructions.

Every measurement felt precise, and the suggested cooking and preparation times were spot-on.

By the end of the process, the pork chops were fully cooked, tender and juicy on the inside, with just the right amount of crisp on the outside.

Taste-wise, the pork and chakalaka combination worked beautifully. The flavours complemented each other perfectly, with the chakalaka adding a taste that felt undeniably South African.

I served it with rice, and added a coleslaw salad and fried potatoes on the side, a personal touch that completed the meal.

Another highlight was how accessible the ingredients were. Everything I needed, from the vegetables to the baked beans and coleslaw, were items I already had in the cupboards.

It’s clear the cookbook is designed for real home cooks, using ingredients that are easy to find and familiar.

Some of the other recipes in the book do require a few special ingredients, but there’s nothing too far out of reach.

Visually, the final dish looked stunning. It was colourful, vibrant and inviting.

The cookbook’s layout and photos are also impressive — realistic, simple and achievable.

The dishes look like something you can easily make and this recipe certainly proved that.

30-Minute South African Air-Fryer Cookbook by Louisa Holst (supplied)

One of the biggest highlights is the brilliance of the airfryer itself. It takes the guesswork out of cooking, ensures even results every time, and delivers that perfect balance of crispiness and juiciness, all in half the time of traditional methods.

This pork chop and roasted chakalaka recipe is one I’ll definitely keep in my weeknight rotation. It’s quick, flavourful, and deeply satisfying. Basically, it’s everything you’d want from a 30-minute meal.

I’m already looking forward to trying more recipes from the book and plan on attempting these next: Cheesy Chutney Beef Sliders, which sound like the perfect movie snack or easy dinner option; Smoked Sausage and Cheese Paste, Thai Green Chicken Curry, Sizzling Steak Slices with Baked Potato and amazi sauce, and for something sweet, the Granadilla Condensed Milk Tart, which seems like the perfect quick dessert to round off any meal.

Holst takes the hassle out of what to cook next with these quick and easy meals.

With such variety on offer, from comforting classics to vibrant flavour-packed dishes and indulgent desserts, this cookbook offers far more than just one standout pork chop recipe.

It’s a practical, exciting addition to any kitchen, especially for those who want delicious results without spending hours behind the stove.

