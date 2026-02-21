GARDEN ROUTE | Farewell ‘elephant man’ – go gently into the forest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gareth Patterson in the Knysna forest, where he made elephants and Otangs come alive.

A big tree has fallen in the forest with the recent death of award-winning environmentalist, wildlife expert and author Gareth Patterson at his home in Knysna on February 5.

Losing Patterson, 62, is a blow to conservation, but it is also a keen loss to those who knew him.

Over the years, I was lucky enough to walk with him in his beloved forest.

I spoke to him about books and publishing. I spoke to him about elephants. He lived on the edge of the Knysna forest for 25 years.

Patterson touched my life indelibly.

Today I placed two of his books, The Secret Elephants and Beyond the Secret Elephants, on my desk and reread the inscription he wrote in my copy. I am so glad I got to meet him.

Patterson was well known for his work on the African lion and later the elephant. Several of his books were published in many languages and editions that travelled around the world.

After reading his books three years ago, I took him up on one of his guided tours and the forest has never been the same again for me.

At the time, I compared the experience to looking at a naked Christmas tree versus one that is beautifully decorated.

After walking in the forest with Patterson, trees became magical to me, and they still are.

He showed us vegetation that may have been broken by elephants. He revealed secrets and clues in the forest, including which plants are edible.

He carried what he called animal diet samples — dung from all sorts of creatures that inhabit the forest — and showed us how to identify animals from their droppings, as well as spoor from buck to bushpig.

I have a phobia about snakes, so I will never forget what Patterson said about puff adders.

He warned that unlike other snakes, puffies are odourless to dogs and, because their camouflage is so effective, one must keep a sharp lookout while walking in the forest.

True enough, the day we went on that adventure we did encounter a snake on the path, although it was not a puff adder.

Before I read The Secret Elephants, specifically about the Knysna elephants, I had never considered the possibility of seeing a pachyderm in the forest, but now I am not so sure.

Every time we go for a walk, I wonder.

The Knysna forest elephants have been the subject of mystery and conjecture for years.

Patterson was absolutely convinced that elephants still roam these forests, and why would I not believe him.

He told me he had walked the equivalent of halfway around the world, some 22,000km on foot, researching elephants in our local forests.

Over seven years he followed ancient elephant paths into dense Afromontane forest, fynbos and the surrounding mountains of the Garden Route.

It was his contention, based on abundant signs and DNA censusing, that groups of elephants still survive here.

The story of the lone Knysna elephant surfaces from time to time and while SANParks and other sceptics maintain there is only one elephant left, Patterson believed there were more.

In 1994 the local forestry department stated that only one elephant, a female known as the matriarch, remained.

Then in 2000 a forest guard encountered and photographed a young bull, reopening debate about its origins.

Patterson’s fieldwork and DNA research, conducted in collaboration with conservation geneticist Lori Eggert, lent scientific weight to his theory that at least six females exist, along with footprint and dung evidence suggesting at least two bulls.

In his second book, Beyond the Secret Elephants, Patterson continued two decades of elephant research but also introduced his findings and sightings of a mysterious creature, a relict hominoid known as the Otang, named from indigenous pronunciation.

This is significant because research into possible relict hominoids continues globally, including into the Bigfoot in North America, the Yeti in the Himalayas and the Orang Pendek in Sumatra.

From Patterson’s description, the Otang resembles a very tall man walking upright, covered in dark or ginger hair. It cannot be mistaken for any known ape species or human, he said categorically.

On the few occasions he saw one, he described its behaviour as mischievous, almost as if it briefly revealed itself before disappearing again.

In his book, he writes vividly about the post-traumatic stress experienced by those who have seen it and been terrified.

Some did not speak of their encounters for years, believing it was a figment of their imagination, until the publication of Beyond the Secret Elephants, Patterson said.

He worked with famed lion conservationist George Adamson of Born Free fame, and Patterson’s research carried weight.

I hardly think he would invent a mythical creature, but anyway, I choose to believe him.

He won several prestigious awards, including the SAB Environmental Media Award and Environmentalist of the Year Award in 2016, his name alongside winners such as Susan Scott of Africa Geographic.

Patterson’s books are seminal reads, honestly life-changing if you frequent our forests.

Based on research and fact about the Knysna elephant and humanity’s role in its brutal decline, they are interlaced with anecdotes and written in such a way that when you climb into bed with the book, you are transported into a mysterious world.

The mark of a good book is that feeling of emptiness when you turn the final page. Yet I find myself drifting off imagining what I would do if I ever encountered an Otang.

Now that Patterson is gone, his books are on my bedside table again.

