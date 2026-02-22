A VINE TIME | Retief family toast of the wine industry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the four Retief cousins of Van Loveren put their faces on a 1.5-litre bottle of easy-drinking wine in 2000, little did they know that the success of the popular, easy-drinking Four Cousins brand would drive growth to the point of becoming SA’s leading family-owned winery and arguably the country’s largest independent wine company.

Their aim was to make their mark as the young generation on the family farm in Robertson.

The cousins’ acquisition drive of the last few years — acquiring the historic Zandvliet brand (pioneer of SA shiraz and a Robertson neighbour), a majority stake in premium winery Neil Ellis, Overhex Wines with its production facility in Worcester and leading Survivor brand, and fifth-generation Landskroon in Paarl — has been the talk of the wine industry and consumers.

The expansion has given Van Loveren access to additional winemaking operations and key wine-growing areas from the home base of Robertson to Stellenbosch, Paarl, the Swartland, Darling, Tradouw and Worcester.

In the process, the company has been able to preserve the legacies of leading Cape winemaking families while keeping ownership in South African hands and, vitally, preserving employment in the industry and agricultural sector.

Crucially, the intention of Van Loveren in acquiring the premium brands is not to dilute or centralise, but to retain the distinct identity of each one, grown and made from its own vineyards by a dedicated winemaking team in its own cellar.

And each “standing for something specific, each having its own appeal in different markets”, Van Loveren managing director Phillip Retief told me in an interview this week.

He is one of the four cousins, alongside cellar master and production director Bussell and viticulturists Hennie and Neil, that represent the third generation of Retiefs on Van Loveren.

The family’s success, from modest beginnings in 1937 to today’s two-million cases a year, was recognised with the 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership at the recent 2026 Wine Harvest Commemoration, highlighting their “extensive and ongoing contribution to the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the local industry”.

Together, the brands under the Van Loveren umbrella export to 70 countries, with the vast stable catering to diverse markets and price segments.

Neil Ellis, Zandvliet, Landskroon, Survivor and Van Loveren’s own Christina and Retief Reserve ranges play in fine, premium and terroir-specific spaces.

There’s value for money in the core Van Loveren range, eco-friendly in Tangled Tree in its PET bottles and conservation-supporting Rhino Run, low-alcohol (Van Loveren Almost Zero a top-seller), as well as beers, Loxtonia cider, whisky, brandy, gin, liqueurs.

And the mass appeal of Four Cousins has delivered the economies of scale and foundation for smaller brands to grow.

The latest investments also raise Van Loveren’s participation in the fast-growing wine tourism sector to seven wine tourism venues — tasting rooms, restaurants, cellar tours and so on — across the winelands in Robertson, Paarl, Stellenbosch, Worcester and as far afield as Mossel Bay.

Alongside the acquisitions have been substantial investments in vineyards, infrastructure and distribution, alongside initiatives in skills development and black economic inclusion, environmental conservation and sustainable farming and production.

Van Loveren was among the first wine operations to conclude a BEE land reform partnership with 116 employees and pensioners in 2004, resulting in De Goree Farming.

This is one of multiple empowerment initiatives that see black-owned grapes harvested by Van Loveren stand at 15% and set to double over the next five years.

“Sustainability across the board is our mantra, because we have a responsibility to people,” Phillip said.

Receiving the 1659 award, putting them in the company of DGB chair Tim Hutchinson, chenin “king” Ken Forrester, pinotage pioneer Beyers Truter and winemaker Carmen Stevens, who was the first black South African allowed to study winemaking, was an opportunity to reflect on their journey, he said.

Asked if the expansion was part of a careful strategy, Phillip laughingly admitted that it was partly a case of “figuring it out as we go along”.

“However, the puzzle pieces are now falling into place.

“We have greatly strengthened our winemaking team, with the winemakers from the various properties working well together and learning from each other.

“Business is not linear, it ebbs and flows, especially with the seasonality of agriculture and ever-changing market trends, so it is about being entrepreneurial and thinking strategically when opportunities come along.”

Van Loveren is where the dreams and the legacy started, and Phillip believes that he and his cousins have shifted perceptions from “Four Cousins makes Van Loveren” to “Van Loveren makes Four Cousins” (among many other things that serve diverse markets).

