Prestons Liquor Stores specials

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Buitenverwachting Wines

This weekend, we welcome the timeless elegance of Buitenverwachting Wines, a distinguished Constantia estate whose name means “Beyond Expectation.” With roots in one of South Africa’s oldest wine regions, Buitenverwachting is renowned for its world-class Sauvignon Blancs and beautifully structured blends that capture the cool-climate finesse of the Constantia Valley.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Buiten Blanc 2024

• Hussey’s Vlei Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Sauvignon Blanc / Chardonnay 2025

• Rosé 2025

• Meifort 2023

Friday 27th February 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 28th February 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Win with Buitenverwachting!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Buitenverwachting Buiten Blanc & Meifort.

Refined, expressive, and truly beyond expectation. The perfect way to toast the weekend.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Paul Clüver Wines at The Tank Room

27 – 28 February 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Paul Clüver Family Wines to The Tank Room. Carefully crafted in the heart of the Elgin Valley, their wines reflect a deep respect for terroir, tradition, and sustainable farming. Known for cool-climate elegance and purity of fruit, each bottle speaks to family heritage, precision winemaking, and moments meant to be shared around the table. From vibrant Sauvignon Blanc to poised Chardonnay and beautifully structured Pinot Noir, the lineup showcased refinement in every glass.

Fifteen passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to explore six distinctive wines, experiencing the bright freshness, layered complexity, and graceful structure that define Elgin’s cool-climate style. From crisp aromatics to silky tannins, the tasting offered a well-rounded journey through both Village and Estate expressions, highlighting the estate’s commitment to consistency and character.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Paul Clüver Estate Chardonnay 2023

• Paul Clüver Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Paul Clüver Estate Pinot Noir 2021

These top-rated selections captured the essence of Paul Clüver’s style: clarity of fruit, balanced acidity, and elegant structure; wines that are both expressive and effortlessly enjoyable.

Here’s to evenings of discovery, great company, and exceptional Elgin wines. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

