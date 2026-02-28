CITY SLUKKER | Ground Control can rest easy as Ziggy’s sails through the sluk test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tapas Bush. That was the sluk-name given to one of Gqeberha’s most resilient and long-standing watering holes by gangs of regulars back in the day.

The reasoning was simple — it differentiated itself from the other tapas pub at the old Brookes Hill Pavilion in Humewood, so there was no mystery as to which tap-house they were referring.

Understandable, of course. “Tapas” was a relatively new concept on the then PE pub scene and so, to avoid confusion — and possibly assist with later confessions as to the question of “Where were you?!” — it was easy to identify where you were (or weren’t).

Ziggy's has something for everyone (SUPPLIED)

Of course, today it is known as Ziggy’s Rock & Reggae Bar at Cape Recife’s Pine Lodge Resort — and has been entertaining patrons under this banner for some 13 years.

David Bowie would no doubt consider it among the heroes of the city’s pubs.

No mean feat given the ever-changing fortunes of the city’s hospitality trade, but not difficult to see why when it ticks all the sluk-den boxes so consistently.

A recent visit to Ziggy’s by the Slukker confirmed this on a near-perfect February day before it got too busy — although this review is based on a number of pop-ins when the number of patrons has made no difference to the level of service or the level of the sluk in his glass.

An ice-cold Castle Lite 500ml draught (R42) was served up pronto and was enjoyed on the outside deck. Or should that be decks?

The terrific thing about Ziggy’s is that it has what is best described as a network of decks — or a deckwork if you will — which has a sparkling view of the ocean and dunes, and makes you feel as though you’re on a remote island (a previous name for the establishment was The Island, so there you go).

The views from Ziggy’s outside decks, with loads of seating, are reminiscent of an island getaway. (SUPPLIED)

Not bad for a spot less than a five-minute drive from city limits.

And there’s a kiddies play area at the centre of the deck get-up, so family friendly is another plus.

Playground for the small ones makes it a family option (SUPPLIED)

While you have a choice of all sorts of sluks and cocktails, it is the food menu that will have you ordering another round just to make up your mind as to what to munch.

From an array of breakfasts (served until 12.30pm, which is a bonus), to tapas dishes, seafood, really imaginative burgers, nachos, salads, main meals of steak, poultry, ribs and fish, and an extensive range of pizzas, it is so appetite-friendly that Major Tom may well have regrets about that dicey space mission and choose to chill here instead.

The tapas calamari at Ziggy’s is tender as it is tasty, served with a dipping sauce and hand-cut chips (SUPPLIED)

A light meal was called for on such a warm day and the tapas calamari (R90) with hand-cut chips and a sauce really hit the spot (the Slukker has seldom enjoyed such tender strips), while the grilled chicken salad (R120) is also a scrumptious and generous option.

It’s not often that a pozzie has a top score on all barometers, but if the Slukker and his mates find no fault, then, in the case of Ziggy’s, Ground Control can rest easy.

BEER BAROMETER (5):

Ice-cold draught, friendly service, value for money and clean glasses always earn full marks.

A chilled 500ml Castle Lite draught is good value at R42 (SUPPLIED)

BITE BAROMETER (5):

Meals sampled on a number of occasions have been consistently above par.

BUZZ BAROMETER (5):

Whether it’s a deck party or a quieter family and friends gathering, the spot has the right ingredients. Bonus if the weather plays along.

BOG BAROMETER (5):

Ablutions on a recent visit were spotless.

Address: Pine Lodge Resort, Marine Drive, Summerstrand

Contact: 041 583 3789

Visits are unannounced and all meals and drinks are paid for in full. Prices are accurate at time of publication.

