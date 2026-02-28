GARDEN ROUTE | When the !@#$ hits the fan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of Knysna residents are up in arms about the state of sewage leaks in the town

Knysna residents are historically quite placid, but not on Tuesday at a protest in front of the Knysna municipal offices.

On February 24 fed-up residents, close to a hundred of them, gathered to voice their concerns about the ongoing saga of the estuary and raw sewage flowing into it from more than one place.

Protesters carried posters saying, ‘Get your s..t together’, and chanted ‘save our lagoon’.

The turnout of people here speaks to the adage of touch a man’s pocket and you look for trouble.

There were homeowners, business owners, real estate agents and role-players at the rally.

What is not certain is why a representative of the municipality, like the municipal manager for example, was nowhere to be seen.

Two councillors popped up, but that was it.

People who hoped to see Anton Bredell, Western Cape provincial minister (MEC) for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, were puzzled because he was apparently only pitching later in the day.

Tourism is the central pillar of Knysna’s economy as it revolves around the famous estuary, so if this waterbody gets damaged, then everybody, from guest houses, hotels and restaurants to shops, activity operators and actually most of the town, will suffer.

Sewage has been flowing for weeks now at the Knysna Waterfront, and I can testify to this because very often there are planks across the walkway at the entrance to the Knysna Yacht Club to serve as a bridge over the pooh — on its merry way into the estuary.

There is also a honeysucker that comes to the yacht club premises up to five times a day to literally siphon poop out of a sewage holding tank.

This is because the pump is broken and the lines are blocked.

This stinky vehicle frequents this spot every day, some days more times than others.

Knysna residents protest about sewage in the estuary in front of the Knysna municipal offices this week (Elaine King)

“Daar is ’n drol in die drinkwater [there is a turd in the drinking water]" has never been truer as people have taken to various social media platforms lately, posting photos of actual drols floating in the estuary.

The 15th edition of the 2026 Oakhill Waterfront Chukka Festival would have taken place at the end of January at the Knysna Waterfront, but sewage and an unacceptably high level of E. coli in the lagoon put paid to that.

The festival is considered to be a major tourism event for the town and Oakhill School said it took the devastating decision to cancel the fest after independent tests found the water to be unsafe.

The cancellation affected 70 schools, 1,600 players who come from all over SA and a sizeable contingent of coaches and support visitors.

The Greater Knysna Business Chamber told the media that as much as R16m went down the tubes as a result of the festival being cancelled.

On the heels of this disappointment, the Knysna Yacht Club had to cancel its Interclub Regatta.

This week a few die-hard canoeists decided not to chance the water at the Waterfront.

People in this town are disappointed and fed-up.

According to SA’s recreational water quality guidelines issued by the department of water and sanitation, acceptable escherichia coli (E. coli) levels in marine recreational water are measured per 100 millilitres, with counts between 0 and 130 regarded as low risk and suitable for swimming, and levels up to 240 per 100ml generally considered acceptable for recreational use.

Concentrations above 240 per 100ml indicate an increased health risk, while levels exceeding 500 per 100ml are considered high risk and may warrant public health advisories or temporary beach closures.

At the time the polo fest was cancelled, SANParks was asked to comment and promptly responded, saying that although it was the management authority for the estuary, sewage issues lay with the Knysna municipality.

SANParks regional communications manager Phokela Lebea said: “With regard to the reported sewage spills and water quality concerns in the Knysna estuary, it is important to clarify roles and responsibilities.

“Matters relating to municipal sewerage infrastructure, spills and compliance fall under the mandate of the Knysna municipality.”

Knysna residents send a message to the Knysna municipality (Elaine King)

The director of infrastructure services at the Knysna municipality, Reginald Wesso, pointed out that the Knysna municipality did not conduct recreational water quality sampling as this testing was undertaken by the Garden Route District Municipality, which was responsible for environmental health services, including monthly water quality monitoring at multiple estuarine and coastal locations in the greater Knysna area.

Recreational water quality testing within the estuary was conducted monthly by the district municipality at multiple locations, he said.

The results of this water testing in various areas around the lagoon are posted monthly on the Knysna municipality’s official website.

This page lists monthly and historical water quality.

The last water sample results were on January 15 2026.

“Improving water quality in the estuary, including the Waterfront and known pressure points such as Ashmead, requires a multifaceted and co-ordinated approach,” Wesso said.

He said ongoing monitoring and maintenance of sewer pump stations and reticulation infrastructure, prompt response to, containment of and clean-up following sewer spillages, preventative maintenance and operational interventions to reduce system failures, intergovernmental co-ordination between the Knysna municipality and the district municipality and continued monitoring were all needed to fight sewage issues.

Asked why the honeysucker was deployed to the Waterfront several times a day, Wesso said: “It didn’t indicate a complete failure of the sewer system,” and that the honeysucker was deployed as a preventive and temporary mitigation measure to remove sewage and reduce pressure on the sewer network, particularly during periods of high usage.

On the Knysna municipality’s website it states (with a glorious photo) just how important the lagoon is as a major tourist attraction, while it also boasts considerable conservation importance, ranking third of SA’s estuaries in terms of botanical importance, eighth in terms of importance for conserving fish, 19th in terms of water and bird conservation, and first in terms of overall conservation importance, which includes criteria such as size, diversity of habitat, zonal rarity and biodiversity.

“Time to look after our lagoon,” was one of the cries at the protest.

It felt like an angry mood with people who don’t normally get vocal, actually shouting “we have had enough”, “get your s..t together”, and “we need help from province. We need help!”

More than one homeowner told me they were considering leaving Knysna.

A prominent businessman in the town said the protest was a good start and that the community needed to stand together and take any measures necessary, such as diverting rates, until the municipality fixed the sewage issue, among other service delivery failures.

Patriotic Alliance councillor Beauty Charlie came out to join the protesters.

She said she was born in Knysna, which used to be “one of the best towns in SA — but now we are on our knees, we need to work out what went wrong and what we need to stand up again”.

Susan Campbell of the Kynsna Independent Movement tried her best to talk to the crowd. She had to say “You are not listening to me” more than once.

Disgruntled folk dispersed with no solutions to the poop situation.

