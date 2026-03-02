‘I would love to act’: Tyla at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tyla's musical style is characterised by a fusion of pop and amapiano.

Tyla attended the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, wearing a sleek, body-skimming black silk dress by Jean Paul Gaultier and channelling her feminine energy without dramatic trains or embellishments.

The 24-year-old amapiano-pop sensation won the award for Outstanding International Song for Is It (Epic Records), which was announced during a non-televised portion of the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The simplicity of the black dress allowed her choice of accessories to stand out. She paired the dress with a stacked choker from Jacob & Co and Christian Louboutin Rosalie Jewel stiletto sandals.

The Rosalie shows off striking curved lines on the straps that wrap around the foot along with hand-applied crystals with a 100mm heel and silver laminated calf leather.

Styled by Ron Hartleben, Tyla’s choice of outfit at the NAACP Image Awards and her flowing champagne gown at the Grammys on February 1 brought a feminine energy that brought more of a taste of old Hollywood glam, rather than her signature edgy look.

Asked on the red carpet if she would consider acting, the South African singer replied coyly: “I would love to act. We’ll see. Want some [movie scripts]. Bring them [to me].”

Tyla’s hair was pulled into a relaxed updo, reinforcing the clean lines of the ensemble and keeping the focus on the dress’s shape and her choice of a statement crystal necklace and rings.

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate achievements in film, TV, music and literature, were hosted by Deon Cole and aired live on BET and CBS.

