Chymamusique marks 16 years in music with star-studded celebration after near-fatal crash

Picture:

It was a weekend of gratitude, healing and pure celebration as DJ Chymamusique marked 16 years in the music industry with a spectacular event at the scenic Hartbeespoort Dam.

The milestone celebration drew music lovers from across the province and featured electrifying performances from some of the country’s biggest names, including Kabza De Small, Bucie Nkomo, Morda, and King Monada. The lineup reflected not only Chymamusique’s influence in the industry but also the respect he commands among his peers. It was a testament to resilience.

The celebration comes months after the DJ survived a horrific car crash that nearly claimed his life. The crash resulted in severe injuries and required him to undergo brain surgery, leaving fans and fellow artists deeply concerned about his recovery. At the time, messages of support poured in from across the entertainment industry and beyond.

Taking to the stage at the weekend, Chymamusique appeared emotional as he reflected on his journey — from his early days behind the decks to becoming one of the country’s most recognised hitmakers. His return to the spotlight symbolised not just a career milestone but also a personal triumph.

After the celebration, the DJ took to his Facebook page to express his gratitude and share highlights from the event.

“Surprise act, legendary @bucie_nkomo killed it. Celebrated 16 years of musique and 35 years of life with cool people and giants yesterday. Wholesome by Ecue lunch and chillas,” he wrote.

Fans described the atmosphere as “electric” and “inspiring”, with many applauding his strength and determination to bounce back after such a life-altering experience. Social media was flooded with clips from the celebration, with supporters praising the DJ for turning pain into purpose.

For Chymamusique the milestone was clearly about not just longevity but legacy, survival and gratitude. As the beats echoed across the dam and fireworks lit up the night sky, one thing was clear: DJ Chymamusique’s story is far from over.