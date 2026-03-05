‘I’m ready to find love again’: Nadia Nakai on moving on after AKA’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nadia Nakai, who has been candid about her journey of grieving her late boyfriend, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, says she is ready to move on, three years after his death.

On Valentine’s Day, Nadia and amapiano sensation Toss went viral after they shared steamy images of themselves on social media.

During her sit-down on the L-Tido podcast, Nadia revealed the images were scenes from Toss’s upcoming music video. She said she decided to be in the music video because she wanted people to stop thinking she can’t move on after AKA’s death.

“When Toss asked me to do the video, I did contemplate what people are going to say — but I need them to get used to the possibility of me dating someone else. I told myself I don’t want a public relationship ever again, but I’m such a lover girl that maybe I might not be able to control that,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve healed and moved on. I wanted the world to get used to that idea. I tested that — it was a case study, a bit. I want you guys to get used to the idea that I’m not going to die alone.”

Nadia said after taking time to heal and find herself again, she wanted the public’s perception of her to change.

“I don’t want to live the rest of my life by myself. I eventually do want a life partner. I have a very small family, so it’s not like I have a family to fill up those spaces.

“I’ve mourned, I’ve healed, I’ve been respectful in all of that. I’ve supported who I’ve been able to support. I gained my freedom. I’m ready to find love again — and I don’t want to feel like I’m judged for that.”